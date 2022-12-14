Things to know today: Lawmakers announce 'framework' to keep gov't open; storm sweeping US kills 2; Morocco's World Cup dream faces test

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TOP STORIES
Lawmakers leading the negotiations on a bill to fund the federal government for the current fiscal year say they’ve reached agreement on a “framework” that should allow them to complete work on the bill over the next week and avoid a government shutdown. Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to pass a spending bill to prevent a partial government shutdown. The two chambers are expected this week to pass a short-term measure to keep the government running until Dec. 23, which should give negotiators time to complete work on the full-year spending bill.
Authorities say three people are dead in Louisiana and several others have been hurt as a destructive storm system has kicked up tornadoes in the South. Sheriff's deputies found a young boy and his mother dead near Shreveport, Louisiana, after a tornado on Tuesday and a woman was found dead Wednesday west of New Orleans after an apparent twister there. The vast and volatile storm system is crossing from coast to coast, and hundreds of miles to the north, the system has delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains. The storms are expected to hobble the Midwest with snow and ice for days and push up the East Coast into New England.
After four straight three-quarter-point interest rate hikes, the Federal Reserve is set to announce a smaller half-point increase in its key rate Wednesday, a first step toward dialing back its efforts to combat inflation. At the same time, the Fed is expected to signal that it plans more hikes next year than it had previously forecast to try to conquer the worst inflation bout in four decades. And most economists think Chair Jerome Powell will stress that the Fed will likely keep its benchmark rate at its high point through next year, even after the hikes have ended.
U.S. officials say the Biden administration is poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles. The officials said the approval is likely to come later this week and could be announced as early as Thursday. Three officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision is not final and has not been made public. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia. The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities say they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region as their air defense system destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones. An official said drone wreckage damaged five buildings. No casualties were reported. The attempted strikes underlined the continued vulnerability of Ukraine’s capital but also highlighted Ukraine’s claims of increasing efficiency in intercepting weapons. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces fired 13 Iranian-made drones, and all were intercepted. Ukraine’s capital remained largely calm after Wednesday's attack, which occurred around daybreak. In another development, Ukraine's human rights chiefs said authorities discovered evidence that children were tortured in formerly Russian-occupied areas.
President Joe Biden has signed gay marriage legislation into law. A celebratory crowd of thousands bundled up on a chilly Tuesday afternoon on the South Lawn of the White House to watch the joyful ceremony, which was tempered by the backdrop of an ongoing conservative backlash over gender issues. Biden says, “This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms.” Singers Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper performed. Vice President Kamala Harris recalled officiating at a lesbian wedding in San Francisco. Lawmakers from both parties attended the ceremony, reflecting the growing acceptance of same-sex unions, once among the country’s most contentious issues.
Scientists have declared on the same day that two active Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement Tuesday that Kilauea is no longer erupting. The agency followed with a separate statement declaring Mauna Loa is no longer erupting. Kilauea's lava in 2018 destroyed more than 700 Big Island homes. Mauna Loa's lava recently stalled before reaching a major highway connecting the east and west sides of the vast island. Alert levels for both volcanoes have been reduced from watch to advisory.
Julián Álvarez carried Argentina into another World Cup final with his surging runs and a striker’s instinct. Lionel Messi and the 22-year-old Álvarez were a pair of predators at Lusail Stadium. Their partnership put to rest any hopes Croatia had of reaching back-to-back finals. The younger of the pair earned the penalty kick converted by the 35-year-old Messi before scoring twice in a 3-0 victory. Álvarez is the youngest player to score twice in a World Cup semifinal since a 17-year-old Pele scored a hat trick for Brazil in 1958. No wonder Messi held Álvarez in a playful headlock and hugged him hard after his goals.
Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa's first semifinalist is playing defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappé. It is a match that has cultural and political connotations because Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56. It is far from the foregone conclusion many would presume by looking at the names of the players and the rankings of the teams. Morocco has shocked the soccer world in Qatar by topping a group containing Belgium and then eliminated Spain and Portugal. It's one of the biggest stories in the World Cup’s 92-year history and Morocco isn't done yet.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
