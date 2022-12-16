Things to know today: Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Musk; Russia launches major missile attack; 49ers win NFC West

Today is Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Let's get caught up.
TODAY'S WEATHER
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Dec. 16
Twitter has suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk. Those who saw their accounts suspended include journalists working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications. The company hasn’t explained why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear. The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.
Officials say Russian forces have launched at least 60 missile strikes across Ukraine, reporting blasts in at least four cities. At least two people were killed when a residential building was hit in central Ukraine on Friday, while electricity and water services were interrupted in the two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, officials said. Air raid alarms sounded across the country, warning of a new barrage of the Russian strikes that have occurred intermittently since mid-October. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Inhat told Ukrainian TV that over 60 missiles were fired, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many missiles the Ukrainian army managed to intercept.
The Senate has passed legislation to fund the government for an additional week as lawmakers race to finish work on a full-year spending package before they head home for the holidays and a new Congress is sworn in. Congress in September passed a bill to keep the government running through midnight Friday. The latest extension, which now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law, funds federal agencies through Dec. 23. That will give lawmakers more time to fashion a roughly $1.7 trillion package currently being negotiated that would finance the day-to-day operations of government agencies for the full fiscal year.
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged with state crimes for their roles in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. The charges range from negligent homicide to malfeasance. They were handed down by a grand jury on Thursday. Police had initially blamed the Black motorist’s death on a car crash at the end of a high-speed chase in rural northeast Louisiana. But The Associated Press obtained and published long-suppressed body-camera video that showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging Greene as he pleaded for mercy and wailed, “I’m scared!” These are the first charges to emerge from Greene’s death. They follow yearslong investigations that have expanded to examine whether police brass concealed evidence of troopers beating other Black motorists.
A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense has passed the Senate and now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The bill approved Thursday night authorizes about $45 billion more for defense programs than Biden requested and roughly 10% more than last year’s bill. Lawmakers are trying to account for inflation and boost the nation’s military competitiveness with China and Russia. It includes a 4.6% pay raise for servicemembers and the Defense Department’s civilian workforce.
The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese companies to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security. The addition of the companies to the “entity list" means that export licenses will likely be denied for any U.S. company trying to do business with them. It signals a hardening of U.S. efforts to prevent China, especially its military, from acquiring advanced technologies such as leading edge computer chips and hypersonic weapons. That comes as the Biden administration is moving to beef up American manufacturing capabilities for semiconductors and other advanced technologies. The list of changes to the entity list was in the Federal Register, scheduled for publication Friday.
A Peruvian judge has ordered ousted President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months, approving a request from authorities for time to build their rebellion case against him. The ruling Thursday came a day after the government declared a state of emergency as it struggles to calm violent protests that have led to at least 14 deaths. The protests erupted after Castillo was voted out of power by lawmakers last week, following his attempt to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote. Castillo and his legal team refused to participate in Thursday’s virtual hearing, arguing it lacked “minimum guarantees.” He was represented by a public defender.
A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The judge in Texas on Thursday stayed the termination until legal challenges by Texas and Missouri are settled but didn’t order the policy reinstated and the impact on the program wasn’t immediately clear. Under President Donald Trump, about 70,000 asylum-seekers were forced to wait in Mexico for U.S. hearings under the policy introduced in January 2019, which President Joe Biden suspended on his first day in office. The same judge ordered it reinstated last year but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that ruling and sent the policy back for reconsideration.
Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. Playing on the road for the first time in his career, Purdy connected on his first 11 pass attempts. He finished 17 of 26 for 217 yards. Seattle lost for the fourth time in five games and its playoff hopes took another hit.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1773, the Boston Tea Party took place as American colonists boarded a British ship and dumped more than 300 chests of tea into Boston Harbo…
In 2007, passes Dan Marino to become the NFL career leader in yards passing. See more sports moments from this date.
