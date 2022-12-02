Things to know today: Ye not buying Parler, Twitter account suspended; Iowa bumped as 1st voting state?

Today is Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Dec. 2
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. On Thursday, Ye praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post, saying “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Also, the rightwing-leaning social media site Parler says a deal to be acquired by Ye, first announced in October, is off.
President Joe Biden says Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and move to champion diversity in the order of their presidential primary calendar. His recommendation deals a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a letter to the rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee, Biden does not mention specific states he’d like to see go first. But he’s told Democrats he would like to see South Carolina moved to the front of the calendar, according to three people familiar with his recommendation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. He recommends that Michigan and Georgia move into the first five states.
A rural Arizona county has certified its midterm election results after blowing past the deadline in state law. The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to follow the orders of a judge who ruled that they broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by this week’s deadline. Two Republicans on Cochise County’s three-member board of supervisors did not cite any problems with the election results as a reason to delay. Rather, they say they weren’t satisfied that the machines used to tabulate ballots were properly certified for use in elections, though state and federal election officials have said they were.
An attorney for Harvey Weinstein at his Los Angeles sexual assault trial told jurors that the prosecution's case relies entirely on asking them to trust accusers who have proved they were untrustworthy. Lawyer Alan Jackson made the closing argument for the defense on Thursday. He told jurors to look past the emotional testimony of the four women Weinstein is charged with assaulting and look at the facts. Jackson says “tears do not make truth.” The 70-year-old former movie mogul Weinstein is charged with raping and sexually assaulting two women and committing sexual battery against two others. He has pleaded not guilty.
Legislation to avert a freight rail strike in the United States is headed to President Joe Biden's desk. A bill to avoid the strike won final approval Thursday, clearing the Senate in a bipartisan vote. The bill will bind rail companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached between the rail companies and union leaders in September. That settlement had been rejected by four of the 12 unions involved, creating the possibility of a strike. The Senate vote was 80-15 and came one day after the House voted to impose the agreement. Biden has vowed to sign it quickly.
The Supreme Court says the Biden administration program to cancel student loans will remain blocked for now, but the justices have agreed to take up the case in late winter. The court’s decision to hear arguments relatively quickly means it is likely to determine whether the widespread loan cancellations are legal by late June. That’s about two months before the newly extended pause on loan repayments is set to expire. The administration had wanted a court order that would have allowed the program to take effect even as court challenges proceed. But as a fallback, it suggested the high court hold arguments and decide the issue.
A federal appeals court has halted an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. It also rejects the arguments of Trump’s lawyers, who had said the former president was entitled to have a so-called “special master” conduct a neutral review of the thousands of documents taken from the property.
Street protests that broke out in several Chinese cities over the weekend may have come as a surprise, but the ruling Communist Party has been preparing for this moment for years, decades even. Ever since the last major demonstrations culminated in the bloody military crackdown of 1989, China has been building an internal security force aimed at overwhelming, intimidating, imprisoning and silencing all challenges. By most estimates, China spends more on internal security than on national defense. This includes police, paramilitary troops and internet spies that have honed their skills against minority rights activists, pro-democracy advocates and independent labor organizers. That's what faces anyone daring to protest China's severe anti-COVID-19 measures.
A top adviser to Ukraine’s president has cited military chiefs as saying 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the country’s nine-month struggle against invading Russian troops. It was a rare comment on such figures and came far below estimates of Ukrainian casualties from Western leaders. The Ukrainian military said Friday that Russian forces kept up rocket attacks on infrastructure and airstrikes against Ukrainian troop positions along the contact line. It said Moscow’s military push has recently focused on a dozen towns including Bakhmut and Avdiivka.
A gay men's choir in Colorado Springs is among a group of organizations working locally to foster solidarity and healing after a shooting at a gay night club devastated Colorado Springs' LGBTQ community. The attack robbed people of devoted friends and family members and left memories of gunfire and screaming in a space that was considered a safe haven. As chorus members harmonize, their singing is haunted by the tragedy, yet they say the sound of their voices in unison instills strength and a stubborn optimism able to withstand attacks.
Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain. The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25. Glastonbury draws upwards of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest England to see dozens of the world’s biggest stars. John ended the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month with a show at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium. The final leg of the tour will include dates in Australia, New Zealand and Europe next year. It is set to conclude in Stockholm, Sweden in July.
Gregg Berhalter went to the Netherlands 28 years ago to turn pro and will apply some of the early lessons he learned when he coaches the United States against the Dutch on Saturday for a berth in the World Cup’s quarterfinals. The U.S. was knocked out in the round of 16 in extra-time losses to Ghana in 2010 and Belgium in 2014 then failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament. The Americans have not reached the quarterfinals since 2002. The Netherlands is a three-time World Cup runner-up and finished third in 2014.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***