This photo shows the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan
spotlight AP

This photo shows the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan

APTOPIX US Afghanistan

In this image made through a night vision scope and provided by U.S. Central Command, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, boards a C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, as the final American service member to depart Afghanistan. 

 U.S. Central Command via AP

The last soldier out of Afghanistan was a "Sky Dragon" from the U.S. Army Airborne Corps.

A tweet from the elite 18th Airborne stated the assignment "was an incredibly tough, pressurized mission filled with multiple complexities, with active threats the entire time. Our troops displayed grit, discipline and empathy."

Fox News reports that last soldier was Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, boarding a plane at night.

The tweet was shared more than 3,200 times as of Monday and the comments were streaming in late into the night.

One poignant observation linked the Vietnam War, the 9/11 attacks and America's longest war in one solemn paragraph.

"This photo of Major General Chris Donahue made me think of Master Sergeant Max Beilke. MSG Beilke was the last American soldier to leave Vietnam. He lost his life while serving at the Pentagon on 9-11. He now rests with other heroes in Arlington," the message reads.

The XVIII Airborne Corps dates back to World War II — including D-Day heroism — and is "designed for rapid deployment anywhere in the world" and is referred to as "America's Contingency Corps." The soldiers are based out of Fort Bragg, N.C.

***

PHOTO ARCHIVE

