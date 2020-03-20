This year's Scripps National Spelling Bee has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronovirus
This year's Scripps National Spelling Bee has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronovirus

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — This year's Scripps National Spelling Bee has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronovirus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

