This year's summer of climate extremes hits wealthier places

Madagascar, an island nation off East Africa, is in the middle of back-to-back droughts that the United Nations warns are pushing 400,000 people toward starvation.

Though it's is too early to say the summer of 2021 will again break records for climate disasters, “We're certainly starting to see climate change push extreme events into new territories where they haven't been seen before," Hausfather said.

The number of weather, water and climate disasters so far this year is only slightly higher than the average of recent years, said disaster researcher Guha-Sapir. Her group's database, which she said still is missing quite a few events, shows 208 such disasters worldwide through July — about 11% more than the last decade's average, but a bit less than last year.

Last year, the record-shattering heat that came out of nowhere was in Siberia, where few people live, but this year it struck Portland, Oregon, and British Columbia, which gets more western media attention, Hausfather said.