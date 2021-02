Tokyo surges to 30-year high as shares start week with rally

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares started the week off with a rally, as Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed above 30,000 for the first time since August 1990.

Shares also rose Monday in India, South Korea and Australia, while markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed for the Lunar New Year. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Washington's Birthday.

The strong buying in Tokyo was driven by news that the Japanese economy grew at a nearly 13% annual pace in the last quarter, and by strong corporate earnings reports. It was the second straight quarter of growth after a downturn drastically worsened by the impact of the pandemic.

The recovery should put the economy on track to recover to pre-pandemic levels by next year, helped by a recovery in demand for exports in the U.S. and other major trading partners, Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economies said in a report.

Japan recently re-imposed a state of emergency in Tokyo and several other prefectures to battle a resurgence of outbreaks. But sustained corporate investment and government spending are expected to help offset the impact on travel, restaurants and other sectors most affected.