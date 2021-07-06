 Skip to main content
Tropical Storm Elsa lashing Florida Keys; Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed; NBA Finals start tonight
Tropical Storm Elsa lashing Florida Keys; Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed; NBA Finals start tonight

Hurricane watches have been issued for parts of the west coast of Florida including the Tampa Bay area up through the Big Bend. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the latest.

Today is Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Tropical Storm Elsa took aim at Florida early today, prompting a hurricane watch for the state; "Voice" coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma over the holiday weekend; and the Suns and Bucks are set for the NBA Finals.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Cuba Tropical Weather Elsa

Wind moves the grass and palm trees under a cloudy sky after the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 5, 2021. 

Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — The weather was getting worse in southern Florida early Tuesday as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing the Florida Keys, prompting a hurricane watch for the peninsula's upper Gulf Coast.

In addition to damaging winds and heavy rains, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening storm surges, flooding and isolated tornadoes. A hurricane watch was issued for a long stretch of coastline, from Egmont Key at the mouth of Tampa Bay to the Steinhatchee River in Florida's Big Bend area.

The weather posed new threats to the ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed South Florida condo building. Bands of rain were expected to soak the rubble of the Champlain Towers South, which collapsed June 24, killing at least 28 people and leaving 117 people missing. The crews have worked through rain, but must pause when lightning threatens, and a garage area in the rubble already filled with water on Monday, officials said.

People Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 

'Voice' stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “The Voice” coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday during a weekend wedding in Oklahoma.

The pop star and the country star posted photos on Monday of their wedding including an image of the couple posing under a twilight sky. A representative for Shelton said they married in his home state of Oklahoma and the No Doubt singer tagged the wedding photos with Saturday's date.

In one photo, Shelton was dressed in jeans and driving a golf cart decorated with white tulle, while Stefani showed off her white boots under her wedding dress and held up a bouquet of white flowers.

Bucks Hawks Basketball

The Milwaukee Bucks hoist the trophy after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs, advancing to the NBA Finals, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. 

Finally! Bucks, Suns set for the NBA Finals after long waits

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul walked up the stairs and took a seat in front of the NBA Finals logo, a climb that took him 16 years to complete.

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are used to enduring long waits.

They came into the NBA together in 1968 and between them have managed to win one championship. They’ve combined for only one trip to the finals since the mid-1970s.

Now here they both are, a couple of unfamiliar contestants to finish off a most unusual season.

Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, lashing Florida Keys

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — The weather was getting worse in southern Florida early Tuesday as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing the Florida Keys, complicating the search for survivors in the condo collapse and prompting a hurricane watch for the peninsula's upper Gulf Coast.

Elsa's heavy rain won't stop Florida condo collapse search
Elsa's heavy rain won't stop Florida condo collapse search

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed condo building faced new threats from the weather as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing Florida, on a path that would mostly spare South Florida.

'Voice' stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma
'Voice' stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “The Voice” coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday during a weekend wedding in Oklahoma.

Finally! Bucks, Suns set for the NBA Finals after long waits
Finally! Bucks, Suns set for the NBA Finals after long waits

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul walked up the stairs and took a seat in front of the NBA Finals logo, a climb that took him 16 years to complete.

New US rules to protect animal farmers expected this week
New US rules to protect animal farmers expected this week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Biden administration plans to issue a new rule to protect the rights of farmers who raise cows, chickens and hogs against the country's largest meat processors as part of a plan to encourage more competition in the agriculture sector.

Plane with 28 on board missing in Russian Far East region
Plane with 28 on board missing in Russian Far East region

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane with 28 people on board went missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday, local officials said.

Amazon begins new chapter as Bezos hands over CEO role
Amazon begins new chapter as Bezos hands over CEO role

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

White man who pushed Black neighbor in racist rant arrested
White man who pushed Black neighbor in racist rant arrested

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — A white man who is seen in video footage pushing a Black neighbor with his chest and using racist slurs to address the neighbor and others on Friday has been arrested.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrates 86th birthday
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrates 86th birthday

DHARMSALA, India (AP) — The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama celebrated turning 86 on Tuesday, thanking his supporters and expressing his appreciation for India, where he has lived since he fled his homeland in 1959.

Tokyo Olympics shaping up as TV-only event with few fans
Tokyo Olympics shaping up as TV-only event with few fans

TOKYO (AP) — The pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics are shaping up as a TV-only event with few spectators — if any — being allowed when they open…

Hunt for Capitol attackers still on 6 months after Jan. 6
Hunt for Capitol attackers still on 6 months after Jan. 6

The first waves of arrests in the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol focused on the easy targets. Dozens in the pro-Trump mob openly bragged about their actions on Jan. 6 on social media and were captured in shocking footage broadcast live by national news outlets.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Paris Fashion Dior

A model wears a creation for Dior's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021-2022 fashion collection presented Monday, July 5, 2021, in Paris. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 6

Today in history: July 6

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed an executive order establishing the Medal of Freedom, and more events that happened on this day in history.

