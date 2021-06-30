 Skip to main content
Tropical weather threatens Florida collapse site; error mars NYC vote count; Northwest heat wave deaths
Tropical weather threatens Florida collapse site; error mars NYC vote count; Northwest heat wave deaths

Severe storms usher in cooler/drier air for the Northeast. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast and what to expect with the extreme heat out West.

Today is Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Severe weather threatens rescue operations at the site of the Florida condo collapse; a vote count error mars the results in NYC's mayoral race; and more deaths reported from the heat wave in Northwest U.S.

TOP STORIES

Building Collapse Miami

Crews continue working at the site of the Champlain Towers South condo building collapse in Surfside, Fla., Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The building collapsed early Thursday, trapping over a 150 victims. 

Condo searchers eye tropical forecast as effort stretches on

SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — Florida authorities asked the federal government for an additional rescue team to comb the rubble of a collapsed condo tower, underscoring the strenuous nature of the open-ended search for survivors in an area prone to tropical weather.

The possibility that severe weather in coming days could further stretch Florida's search and rescue resources prompted state officials to ask the federal government for the additional team, Kevin Guthrie of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said Tuesday. Already, intermittent bad weather has caused temporary delays in the search.

Guthrie said the new team, which would likely come from Virginia, would be on hand if severe weather hits the area in coming days and allow crews that have been working at the site for days to rotate out. Authorities said it’s still a search-and-rescue operation, but no one has been found alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.

APTOPIX Election 2021 NYC Mayor

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams mingles with supporters during his election night party, late Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York. 

Error mars vote count in NYC mayoral primary

NEW YORK (AP) — The Democratic primary for mayor of New York City was thrown into a state of confusion Tuesday when election officials retracted their latest report on the vote count after realizing it had been corrupted by test data never cleared from a computer system.

The bungle was a black mark on New York City’s first major foray into ranked choice voting and seemed to confirm worries that the city’s Board of Elections, which is jointly run by Democrats and Republicans, was unprepared to implement the new system.

The disarray began as evening fell, when the board abruptly withdrew data it had released earlier in the day purporting to be a first round of results from the ranked choice system.

APTOPIX Pacific Northwest Heat Wave

Cora Richardson, 7, cools off in the Rotary Fountain at Riverfront Park on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in downtown Spokane, Wash. 

More deaths reported in intense US Northwest heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — About a dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may be tied to an intense heat wave that brought scorching temperatures to the Northwest and caused one power utility to impose rolling blackouts amid heavy demand.

The dangerous weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit eased in those cities on Tuesday. But inland Spokane, towns in eastern Oregon and cities in Idaho saw temperatures spike.

The National Weather Service said the mercury reached 109 F in Tuesday in Spokane — the highest temperature ever recorded there.

Top headlines this morning: June 30

More deaths reported in intense US Northwest heat wave
National
More deaths reported in intense US Northwest heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — About a dozen deaths in Washington and Oregon may be tied to an intense heat wave that brought scorching temperatures to the Northwest and caused one power utility to impose rolling blackouts amid heavy demand.

Roads, bridges, jobs: Biden selling big infrastructure deal
National
Roads, bridges, jobs: Biden selling big infrastructure deal

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden declared America urgently needs a “generational investment” in its infrastructure, as he looks to sell voters on the economic benefits of the $973 billion bipartisan package that still faces an uncertain future in Congress.

Error mars vote count in NYC mayoral primary
National
Error mars vote count in NYC mayoral primary

NEW YORK (AP) — The Democratic primary for mayor of New York City was thrown into a state of confusion Tuesday when election officials retracted their latest report on the vote count after realizing it had been corrupted by test data never cleared from a computer system.

Four more bodies found in condo rubble; at least 16 dead
National
Four more bodies found in condo rubble; at least 16 dead

SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — Four more bodies have been found in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo tower, a fire official said Wednesday, raising the death toll in the disaster to 16 people.

House poised to launch new probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
Government & Politics
House poised to launch new probe of Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is poised to launch a new investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on Wednesday with expected approval of a 13-person select committee to probe the violent attack.

House votes to remove Roger Taney bust, Confederate statues
Government & Politics
House votes to remove Roger Taney bust, Confederate statues

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted Tuesday to approve a bill that would remove from the Capitol a bust of Roger Taney, the U.S. chief justice best known for an infamous pro-slavery decision, as well as statues of Jefferson Davis and others who served in the Confederacy.

Actor Allison Mack faces sentencing in NXIVM sex-slave case
National
Actor Allison Mack faces sentencing in NXIVM sex-slave case

NEW YORK (AP) — TV actor Allison Mack, who played a key role in a scandal-ridden, cult-like upstate New York group, is facing sentencing Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader.

Hawks romp to 110-88 win without Young, Giannis goes down
Sports

Hawks romp to 110-88 win without Young, Giannis goes down

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team.

'Sad story': An injured Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon
Sports

'Sad story': An injured Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams bit her upper lip. She held her left hand over her mouth and tried to hold back tears while getting …

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Illinois Weather

People are reflected on a glass wall of the Willis Tower as lightning flashes across the sky near Lake Michigan, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Chicago. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: June 30

Today in history: June 30

The Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that the government could not prevent The New York Times or The Washington Post from publishing the Pentagon Pap…

Today in sports history: June 30

Today in sports history: June 30

In 1994, Diego Maradona is kicked out of the World Cup by FIFA for failing a drug test following Argentina’s victory over Nigeria. See more sp…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

