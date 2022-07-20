Trump-backed candidate wins Maryland primary; sky-high diesel prices; MLB's All-Star Game

Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as the two finalists in an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The pair came first and second in a vote of Conservative lawmakers on Wednesday. Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt came third and was eliminated. The race pits Sunak, a former Treasury chief who steered Britain’s economy through the pandemic, against Truss, who has led the U.K.’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as foreign secretary. The two will spend the next few weeks campaigning for the votes of about 180,000 Conservative Party members. The winner of the party leadership vote will be announced on Sept. 5 and will automatically become Britain's next prime minister.