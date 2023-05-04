Today is Thursday, May 4, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, May 4
Donald Trump called a writer’s claims that he raped her at a Manhattan department store “the most ridiculous, disgusting story.” His comments came in a deposition shown in court Wednesday. The former president said the allegations were “made up” and that the assault never happened. Lawyers for accuser E. Jean Carroll played about 30 minutes of excerpts from Trump's deposition, including his emphatic denial of the longtime advice columnist’s accusation that he attacked her in the mid-1990s in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room. In other developments, Trump’s attorneys said they would not call any witnesses.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian President Putin will face an international war crimes court when Ukraine wins the war. He was speaking on a visit to the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Putin. Zelenskyy’s visit to The Hague, Netherlands, came a day after he denied that Ukrainian forces were responsible for what the Kremlin called an attempt to assassinate Putin in a drone attack. Zelenskyy told reporters on Wednesday Ukraine “didn’t attack Putin. We leave it to (the) tribunal.” But the prospect of Putin being sent to The Hague is remote, as the court does not have a police force to execute warrants and the Russian president is unlikely to travel to any of the ICC’s 123 member states that are under an obligation to arrest him.
Israelis have blocked roads and demonstrated against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary. The protesters hope Thursday's events will ramp up pressure on lawmakers days after parliament reconvened following a month-long recess. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused the overhaul in March after intense pressure and the opposing sides are trying to reach a compromise agreement. But in a sign of the mistrust of his intentions, tens of thousands have continued to protest every Saturday night since. Thursday’s midweek protest was expected to be smaller, but demonstrators are hoping to remind legislators of their presence and their ability to disrupt the country over their opposition to the overhaul.
There will be dissenters among the cheering crowds when King Charles III travels by gilded coach to his coronation. More than 1,500 protesters will be dressed in yellow for maximum visibility and they plan to gather beside it to chant “Not my king” as the royal procession goes by on Saturday. Graham Smith of the campaigning group republic says the coronation is “a celebration of one man taking a job that he has not earned.” Republican activists see the coronation as a moment of opportunity. Opinion polls suggest opposition and apathy to the monarchy are both growing now that Charles has replaced Queen Elizabeth II who died in September after 70 years on the throne.
The Federal Reserve reinforced its fight against high inflation by raising its key interest rate by a quarter-point to the highest level in 16 years. But the Fed also signaled that it may now pause its streak of 10 rate hikes, which have made borrowing for consumers and businesses steadily more expensive. In a statement after its latest policy meeting, the Fed removed a sentence from its previous statement that had said “some additional” rate hikes might be needed. It replaced it with language that said it will weigh a range of factors in “determining the extent” to which future hikes might be needed.
Authorities say a man suspected of killing five of his neighbors in Texas hid out in a house just 20 miles away from the slayings while he and his domestic partner plotted his escape to Mexico. Details of Francisco Oropeza's actions during part of a four-day manhunt were revealed Wednesday at a probable cause hearing for 53-year-old Divimara Lamar Nava. The 38-year-old Oropeza was arrested late Tuesday at the house near the city of Conroe after authorities acting on a tip found him hiding under a pile of laundry. Lamar Nava was arrested at the same house on Wednesday.
Police say they have arrested a man accused of opening fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice. One woman was killed and four were wounded. Authorities swarmed the city’s bustling midtown neighborhood in search of the shooter. Police say the suspect was captured Wednesday evening. They identified him as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. Authorities did not say what they thought his motive was. A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Workers and others in the bustling commercial district took shelter for hours during the manhunt.
Florida Republicans have approved bills to ban diversity programs in colleges and prevent students and teachers from being required to use pronouns that don’t correspond to someone’s sex, building on top priorities of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The proposals were given final passage by the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate on Wednesday. DeSantis is expected to sign the bills into law. DeSantis has driven a hardline conservative agenda as he seeks to bolster support of Republican primary voters ahead of his expected White House run. The state’s Legislative session, which is scheduled to end this week, has been dominated by divisive cultural issues.
Elon Musk threatened to reassign NPR’s Twitter account to “another company,” according to the non-profit news organization. NPR stopped tweeting from its main account after Twitter abruptly labeled NPR’s main account as “state-affiliated media” last month, a term that’s also been used to identify outlets controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments. Twitter then changed the label to “government-funded media.” NPR said that both labels were inaccurate and undermined its credibility — noting the nonprofit news company operates independently of the U.S. government. The last tweets on NPR’s main account are from April 12 — when the news organization shared a thread of other places readers and listeners can find its journalism.
Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was briefly jailed on aggravated sexual battery charges over an alleged altercation at a restaurant in late February. Online court records show that 22-year-old Jackson Mahomes was charged Tuesday with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. He was released on Wednesday after posting $100,000 bond. During a brief virtual court appearance, a judge set another court date for May 11. His lawyer said in a statement that the court prohibited him and his client from commenting. The investigation stems from accusations against Jackson Mahomes regarding an alleged Feb. 25 incident at a restaurant in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.
Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Philadelphia 76ers 121-87, spoiling the return of reigning league MVP Joel Embiid. The Celtics tied the series at one game apiece as the Eastern Conference semifinals series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday. Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points, connecting on six of Boston’s 20 3-pointers. Derrick White and Marcus Smart added 15 points apiece. Jayson Tatum played most of the game in foul trouble and was held to seven points. Boston ratcheted up its defense and limited a 76ers team that hit 17 3-pointers in its Game 1 win to just 6 of 30 from beyond the arc on Wednesday.
Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, including one that put Vegas ahead for good, and the Golden Knights overcame Leon Draisaitl’s four goals to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 in Game 1 of the second-round series on Wednesday night. A complete recap of Wednesday's NHL action.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1932, mobster Al Capone, convicted of income-tax evasion, entered the federal penitentiary in Atlanta. (Capone was later transferred to Alc…
In 2013, Floyd Mayweather comes back from a year’s absence to win a unanimous 12-round decision over Robert Guerrero in their welterweight tit…
