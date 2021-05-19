Trump Organization probe is now criminal; the politics of Israel-Hamas conflict; royals expecting baby

Today is Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: New York's attorney general office said Tuesday it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Trump's business empire; the GOP sees a political opening over Israel-Hamas conflict; and the queen's granddaughter is expecting a baby.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

NY attorney general says Trump Org probe is now criminal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general's office said Tuesday that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the company is no longer purely civil in nature," Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James, said in a statement.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” Levy said.