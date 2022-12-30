Trump taxes being released today; Southwest promises much better Friday; college bowl roundup. A look at your morning headlines.

Democrats in Congress have released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns. It's the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political norms when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House. The returns are from 2015 to 2020. Trump is criticizing the release, saying “Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!” He contends the returns show ”how proudly successful I have been." The tax information could take on added significance now that Trump has launched a campaign for the White House in 2024.