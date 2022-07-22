Trump unmovable during 1/6 attack; Russia strikes Ukraine school; $660M jackpot up for grabs

Today is Friday, July 22, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
We are tracking record-breaking heat along the eastern seaboard and the threat to see severe storms develop through the weekend. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, July 22
Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, members of Congress and even his family, Donald Trump refused on Jan. 6 to call off the mob attack at the Capitol. Instead the defeated president told supporters in a video address they were “very special” as he finally sent them home at day's end. One aide said at Thursday night's hearing of the Jan. 6 House committee that Trump poured “gasoline on the fire” of the attack rather than calling off the mob laying siege. They said Trump was well aware of the deadly attack after sending his supporters to fight for his lost presidency.
The House Jan. 6 committee has closed out its set of summer hearings with its most detailed focus yet on the investigation’s main target: former President Donald Trump. The panel on Thursday examined Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as hundreds of his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol, going through the deadly afternoon in minute-by-minute fashion to show how long it took the former president to call off the rioters. The panel focused on 187 minutes that day, between Trump’s call for his supporters to march to the Capitol and when he told them to go home.
Ukraine’s state emergencies agency says three bodies were recovered from a school hit by a Russian strike in the country's east. The reported casualties in the city of Kramatorsk followed a string of attacks in several parts of Ukraine, included an attack that killed three other people Thursday in the nation's second-largest city, Kharkiv. In a rare sign of light, Russian and Ukrainian officials on Friday signed agreements with the U.N. and Turkey that are meant to avert a global food crisis by clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and for Russia to export grain and fertilizer. Beyond that, there was no indication of relief from the grinding war.
President Joe Biden's physician has released a new letter detailing the president's response to COVID treatment. Dr. Kevin O'Connor says Biden’s temperature had registered 99.4 F on Thursday but his fever responded to acetaminophen and has been normal since then. The letter also said Biden had a normal pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation, but it did not provide specific metrics. Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday and is being treated with the anti-viral Paxlovid. His doctor says he is tolerating treatment well. The White House says Biden is working isolating in the residential areas of the White House with mild symptoms including a runny nose, dry cough and fatigue.
The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, though some health officials say the virus that causes pimple-like bumps might yet be contained before it gets firmly established. Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the virus. Some fear that it's becoming so widespread that it's on the verge of becoming an entrenched STD — like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV. But no one’s really sure, and some say testing and vaccines can still stop the outbreak from taking root. So far, more than 2,400 U.S. cases have been reported as part of an international outbreak that emerged two months ago.
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was assaulted by a man who apparently tried to stab him at an upstate event. The head of the state Republican party chair said the congressman got a small scrape but wasn't seriously injured. Zeldin said in a statement he was able to grab the attacker's wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him. Zeldin’s campaign said the attacker was taken into custody and the congressman continued his speech. He is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November.
Officials say firefighting crews are progressing in their battle against two destructive North Texas wildfires. Firefighters have expanded their containment from 15% to 50% Thursday of the 500-acre fire that destroyed five homes on Possum Kingdom Lake's western shore. The Chalk Mountain Fire is still 10% contained Thursday after blackening 10 1/2 square miles and destroying 16 homes. But the Texas A&M Forest Service says aerial retardant drops have cut the fire intensity so crews could clear fire lines on its eastern and western flanks. They're now clearing a fire line on the northern front after focusing on protecting homes.
Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at the nation’s ninth largest jackpot. The prize for Friday night’s drawing has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, allowing the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April. Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning the jackpot have remained at one in 302.5 million. The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which would be $376.9 million before taxes.
Noah Lyles led wire to wire and routed the field in the 200 meters Thursday in 19.31 seconds, the third-fastest time ever, to lead America’s second sprint sweep at world championships. Lyles blew away U.S. teammates Kenny Bednarek by 0.46 seconds, with 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton finishing third. When the winner saw the names of his American teammates pop up behind his, he slammed his hands on the ground, ripped off his jersey and grabbed the gold medal from the awaiting presenter. His victory came moments after Shericka Jackson gave the Jamaican women another gold in the sprints. She ran 21.45, the second-fastest time in history, to beat 100-meter champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
***
MORNING LISTEN: "UTTERLY MODERATE" PODCAST
On this episode of Utterly Moderate host Lawrence Eppard is joined by longtime MIT professor and current University of Arizona scholar Noam Chomsky.
***
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***