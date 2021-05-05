Trump's Facebook fate will be decided today; US birth rate hits 50-year low; Chauvin seeks new trial

Today is Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Former President Donald Trump will learn today whether he can rejoin Facebook; the U.S. birth rate hit a 50-year low in 2020; and Derek Chauvin's defense attorney is seeking a new trial.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Facebook board's Trump decision could have wider impacts

Since the day after the deadly Jan. 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump's social media accounts have been silent — muzzled for inciting violence using the platforms as online megaphones.

On Wednesday, his fate on Facebook, the biggest social platform around, will be decided. The company's quasi-independent Oversight Board will announce its ruling around 9 a.m. ET. If it rules in Trump's favor, Facebook has seven days to reinstate the account. If the board upholds Facebook's decision, Trump will remain “indefinitely” suspended.