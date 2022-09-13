Trump's PAC under legal scrutiny; queen's coffin to return to London; 1st-time winners shine at Emmys

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
TODAY'S WEATHER
'False fall' heads to the Northeast as hot temperatures rebound for the central US. Meanwhile, the West struggles with smoke and fires. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 13
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived at Buckingham Palace after traveling through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route to bid her a final farewell. The military C-17 Globemaster touched down at RAF Northolt which is an air force base in the west of the city about an hour after it left Edinburgh in Scotland. The queen’s body made the final journey from Balmoral Castle in northern Scotland, where the monarch died Thursday at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. King Charles III and other members of the late queen’s close family awaited the casket at the palace.
President Joe Biden is urging Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.” At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden on Monday channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort. Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.
The Emmy Awards have spread honors around repeat winners – Zendaya, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart – and some first timers, like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary.” Zendaya and Sudeikis won their second acting Emmys Monday, while Smart won back-to-back trophies for “Hacks.” So did Sudeikis' comedy “Ted Lasso,” which claimed the top comedy prize and “Succession,” which took home the top drama honor. Ralph gave a rousing speech after winning supporting comedy actress on her first nomination. Brunson, who created “Abbott Elementary” also took home a trophy, with the best comedy series still to come. Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game” won best drama actor.
Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.
The Justice Department says it's willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home last month. The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process and shorten any delays caused by the appointment of the so-called special master. The judge in the case, granting a request from the Trump team, said last week that she would appoint a neutral arbiter to go through the records and weed out any that may be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege.
An FBI agent struggled to control his emotions as he described on the witness stand seeing bodies inside Sandy Hook elementary school -- a scene that the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones later claimed was staged by actors. FBI agent William Aldenberg was the first witness to testify Tuesday as Connecticut jury began hearing arguments in a trial to decide how much money Jones owes for spreading the lie that the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown didn’t happen. The trial began Tuesday in Waterbury, only 18 miles from Newtown, where 26 people were killed in 2012. Lawyers for the Sandy Hook families say Jones caused the families emotional and psychological harm. Jones attorneys argue his comments, which he now admits were wrong, were protected speech.
A staunchly conservative, retired Army general is favored to win New Hampshire’s Republican Senate nomination and face potentially vulnerable Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. That means Tuesday's primary could again raise questions about whether hard-right candidates could hurt the GOP in November. National Republicans see Hassan as beatable. But the favorite in New Hampshire’s GOP primary is Don Bolduc, who has falsely claimed that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. New Hampshire is holding the country’s last major primaries along with Delaware and Rhode Island, just eight weeks before Election Day.
Fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan has killed about 100 troops and fed fears of broader hostilities breaking out between the longtime adversaries. Armenia said at least 49 of its soldiers were killed on Tuesday; Azerbaijan said it lost 50. Armenia’s Defense Ministry said the fighting erupted minutes after midnight with Azerbaijani forces unleashing an artillery barrage and drone attacks. The ministry said fighting continued during the day despite Russia’s attempt to broker a quick cease-fire. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said the country was responding to a “large-scale provocation” by Armenia late Monday and early Tuesday. It said Armenian troops planted mines and fired on Azerbaijani military positions.
Heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads and prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for thousands of residents. Firefighters went street by street in the community of Forest Falls Monday to make sure no residents were trapped. Crews hadn’t found anyone who needed to be rescued and no one was reported missing. The rains were the remnants of a tropical storm that brought high winds and some badly needed rainfall to drought-stricken Southern California last week, helping firefighters largely corral a wildfire that had been burning out of control about 20 miles south of the mudslides.
Jurors have begun deliberating in R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago on charges accusing him of making child pornography and rigging his 2008 child porn trial. The trial went to the jurors on Tuesday after the singer's lead attorney told them that the prosecution's case is largely based on the testimony of perjurers and blackmailers. Prosecutors have accused Kelly of videotaping himself having sex with girls, using his fame to entice minors for sex and rigging his 2008 trial, where ended in his acquittal. His lead attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, noted during her closing argument that many key government witnesses testified with immunity to ensure they wouldn’t be charged with previously lying to authorities.
Director Jean-Luc Godard, icon of French New Wave cinema, has died at age 91, according to French media.
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died. He was 87. His son, Bobby Lewis, says Ramsey Lewis died Monday at his Chicago home. Lewis’ music entertained fans over a more than 60-year career. He’s revered in jazz circles for such 1960s hits as “The ‘In’ Crowd,” “Hang on Sloopy” and “Wade in the Water.” He earned three Grammy awards and seven gold records. The Chicago native began composing large-scale musical works later in his career. He spent his early days using his gospel and classical roots to create his own jazz style in neighborhood venues that hired young jazz musicians.
Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdown passes, Denver fumbled twice at the 1-yard line in the second half, and the Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle. Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal attempt with 20 seconds left and the Seahawks escaped with another wild victory involving Wilson at quarterback. Except this time Wilson was the opponent and there will be plenty of questions about Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett’s late-game clock management and decisions in his first game. Denver faced fourth-and-5 at the Seattle 46 and had three timeouts left, but the Broncos ran significant time off the clock before Hackett called timeout and decided to have McManus try the long field goal.
MORNING LISTEN
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur died at a Las Vegas hospital six days after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting, and more events that happened …
In 2010, Rafael Nadal wins his first U.S. Open title to complete a career Grand Slam, beating Novak Djokovic. See more sports moments from this date.
