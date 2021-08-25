Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated; Herschel Walker running for Senate; Kanye wants to be Ye

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Supreme Court orders 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the Biden administration likely violated federal law in trying to end a Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.
With three liberal justices in dissent, the high court on Tuesday refused to block a lower court ruling ordering the administration to reinstate the program informally known as Remain in Mexico.
It's not clear how many people will be affected and how quickly. Under the lower court ruling, the administration must make a “good faith effort” to restart the program.
Herschel Walker begins Georgia GOP Senate bid amid unknowns
ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker embarked Tuesday on a Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia with some definite advantages — including his football fame and the support of former President Donald Trump — but also with a lot of unknowns in his effort to beat Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.
Will the first-time candidate prove a good politician and fundraiser? What will voters make of his sometimes troubled personal history? Can Walker lure back once-Republican moderates who have fallen away from the party, and peel off some traditionally Democratic African Americans?
Those hurdles could be harder to leap than the defenders the 59-year-old Walker sprinted by on his way to a Heisman Trophy as a University of Georgia running back in 1982.
Kanye West asks court to legally change his name to Ye
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye just wants to be Ye.
Kanye West filed court documents Tuesday to legally change his name.
The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the 44-year-old wants to get rid of his full name — Kanye Omari West — in favor of just his longtime two-letter nickname, Ye, with no middle name or last name.
HANOI (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris called on Vietnam to join the U.S. in challenging China’s “bullying” in the South China Sea, continuing her sharp rhetoric against Beijing as she met with Vietnamese leaders on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting Wednesday with top executives from some of the country's leading technology companies and financial institutions as the White House works to enlist the private sector's help in firming up cybersecurity defenses against increasingly sophisticated attacks.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking a deal with moderates, House Democratic leaders have muscled President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle, ending a risky standoff and putting the party’s domestic infrastructure agenda back on track.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States clashed with some of its closest allies over President Joe Biden’s insistence on sticking to an Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal date that will shut down a frantic international evacuation effort from Taliban rule.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's meeting with President Joe Biden comes in the midst of heightened tensions with its regional arch-enemy, Iran, and as Israel grapples with a gradual resurgence of hostilities on its southern border with the Gaza Strip.
WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Crews with chainsaws and heavy equipment cleared their way through trees densely matted with vegetation, garbage and building debris Tuesday as searchers scoured a normally shallow creek for more flooding victims in rural Tennessee.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A California fire that gutted hundreds of homes advanced toward Lake Tahoe on Wednesday as thousands of firefighters tried to box in the flames and tourists who hoped to boat or swim found themselves looking at thick yellow haze instead of alpine scenery.
TOKYO (AP) — Australian cyclist Paige Greco earned the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics, winning the 3,000-meter pursuit on Wednesday on the track at the velodrome.
TODAY IN HISTORY
During World War II, Paris was liberated by Allied forces after four years of Nazi occupation, and more events that happened on this day in history.
In 1996, Tiger Woods wins an unprecedented third U.S. Amateur Championship. See more sports moments from this date:
