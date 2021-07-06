Tucson to ignore Arizona's 'Second Amendment sanctuary' law

“Let them challenge us,” he told the newspaper.

Kozachik said his aim is to have the law “declared unconstitutional and thrown out plain and simple, so we continue to have free rein to enforce federal gun laws locally."

Arizona's law says the state is not beholden to upholding U.S. gun laws and prohibits “any personnel or financial resources to enforce, administer or cooperate with any act, law, treaty, order, rule or regulation of the U.S. government that is inconsistent with any Arizona law regarding the regulation of firearms.”

Federal statistics show Arizona has the 15th-highest gun-related mortality rate.

Ducey spokesman C.J. Karamargin said Tuesday that the governor's office expects all Arizona cities to follow the law.

“The Second Amendment is clear on our right to keep and bear arms,” Karamargin said in an email. “This law protects Arizonans’ Constitutional rights from federal overreach.”

When Ducey signed the law, he described it as an effort to protect “an enumerated right” and that it “was a proactive law for what is possible to come out of the Biden administration.”