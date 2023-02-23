Today is Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 23
Authorities say a central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference Wednesday that they’ve detained a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for both shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood. Besides the Spectrum News 13 journalist and the 9-year-old girl, a TV crewmember and the girl’s mother were wounded during the second shooting. Mina said they don’t immediately have a motive for any of the shootings.
A federal judge is set to sentence singer R. Kelly for his Chicago convictions of child pornography and enticement. The 56-year-old will learn at Thursday's hearing if he must spend the rest of his life behind bars or have some hope of getting out. The central question for the judge is whether to order that Kelly serve a new sentence only after he completes a 30-year sentence imposed last year in New York for racketeering and sex trafficking. Prosecutors want a 25-year sentence served consecutively, which would be tantamount to a life sentence. The defense wants a sentence of around 10 years, served simultaneously with the New York sentence.
A brutal winter storm has closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming, trapped motorists in their cars, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people and prompted the first blizzard warning in Southern California in decades. Few places were untouched by the wild weather. Nearly 300,000 customers were without power late Wednesday in Michigan and Illinois, thousands more in Arizona and some 65,000 in California. Weather contributed to some 1,600 U.S. flight cancellations. Plunging temperatures, high winds, heavy snow and dangerous ice are expected to hammer much of the country through Friday.
Palestinian militants in Gaza have launched rockets at southern Israel, and Israeli aircraft struck targets in the coastal enclave. The strikes early Thursday comes after a deadly gunbattle with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank killed 10 Palestinians. The bloodshed extends one of the deadliest periods in years in the West Bank. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire there since the start of the year. Palestinian attacks on Israelis in the same period have killed 11 people. The Israeli military said Palestinian militants fired six rockets and two anti-aircraft missiles from the Gaza Strip toward the country’s south early Thursday. The military said air defenses intercepted five of the rockets, and the missiles did not hit their targets.
Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has given a video tour of human rights violations in the country following Russia’s invasion almost a year ago. She told a U.N. meeting Wednesday: “We have the right to live free, not to be killed or tortured.” She showed destruction in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to capture; the mass graves of Ukrainians left behind after Russian occupiers left the city of Izium; the Kramatorsk train station, which was hit by a missile killing 50 people and wounding dozens more trying to flee the war; and many other examples. Zelenska called on the United Nations to establish a special tribunal to prosecute crimes of Russian aggression.
Rescuers with backhoes and bulldozers are digging through tons of earth and rubble for 48 people missing after a landslide buried an open-pit mine in northern China. State broadcaster CCTV says the confirmed death toll in the disaster rose to five. Conditions in the area remain dangerous, and the search had to be suspended for several hours after a second landslide at the gigantic facility in Inner Mongolia’s Alxa League. On Thursday afternoon, more than a dozen bulldozers, trucks, SUVs and fire engines were seen passing through a police checkpoint about 15 miles from the mine.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has raised the number of fatalities in Turkey from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake to 43,556. The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria now stands at 47,244. In northwestern Syria, the local civil defense known locally as The White Helmets, said that thousands of children and tens of thousands of families have taken shelter in cars and tents “fearing they would face a repeat of the earthquake.” In government-held Syria, a first plane from Bahrain loaded with aid landed in Damascus.
The winner of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward to collect the prize. The Maine State Lottery announced Wednesday that the winner chose to remain anonymous and collect the cash option through a limited liability company instead of receiving the full amount in payments over time. That represents a lump-sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes that'll be wired before week's end. The winning ticket for the Jan. 13 drawing was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The winner overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million in the drawing on Friday the 13th, no less.
Harvey Weinstein could get another long prison term at a Los Angeles court hearing. A judge is scheduled to sentence the former movie mogul on Thursday morning to up to 18 years in prison after he was convicted in December of raping and sexually assaulting an Italian model and actor during a 2013 film festival. That would come on top of the more than 20 years he is already serving for a similar conviction in New York. Before the sentencing, the defense will argue that Weinstein deserves a new trial. Jurors acquitted him on a charge involving another woman, and failed to reach verdicts on counts involving two more.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
Golfer Tiger Woods was seriously injured when his SUV crashed into a median and rolled over several times on a steep road in suburban Los Angeles.
In 1985, Indiana coach Bob Knight is ejected five minutes into the Hoosiers’ 72-63 loss to Purdue when he throws a chair across the court. See…
***