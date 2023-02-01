Tyre Nichols' funeral is today; GOP set to oust Rep. Omar from panel; 'Dances With Wolves' actor arrested; and more morning headlines

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Let's get caught up.
The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Tyre Nichols three weeks after the man's death following a brutal beating by Memphis police after a traffic stop. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action at Wednesday's funeral. The service was postponed by hours because of icy weather. The 29-year-old Nichols was a skateboarder, father and amateur photographer. In the weeks since his death, five officers have been fired and charged with murder, and their specialized unit was disbanded. Two more officers have been suspended. Two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical workers and a lieutenant were also fired.
Newly empowered House Republicans are preparing to oust Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Republicans want to remove the African-born Black lawmaker from the panel over comments she has made critical of Israel. The move is also seen as payback after Democrats booted far-right Republicans from panels for incendiary, violent remarks. Voting could come as soon as Wednesday. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been eager to flex Republican power in the new Congress. He has already blocked two other Democrats, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, from rejoining the House Intelligence Committee. Omar has apologized for her comments and calls the move against her “politically motivated.”
More than 1,000 people have pleaded guilty or have been convicted of federal charges of defrauding the myriad COVID-19 relief programs that Congress established in the early days of the pandemic. And more than 600 other people and entities face federal fraud charges. But investigators scheduled to testify Wednesday to a congressional committee say that’s just the start. House Republicans say the hearing marks the beginning of what they promise will be aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden’s administration. Congress approved about $4.6 trillion in spending from six coronavirus relief laws, beginning in March 2020 when Donald Trump was president.
Inflation is cooling, and parts of the economy appear to be weakening. But Chair Jerome Powell is likely Wednesday to underscore that the Federal Reserve’s primary focus remains the need to fight surging prices with still-higher interest rates. With markets anticipating that the Fed will stop raising rates soon and possibly even cut them later this year, analysts say Powell will need to push back against such optimism. Powell’s tough message will likely emerge at a news conference after the Fed’s policy committee announces its latest action. The policymakers are set to raise their benchmark rate by a quarter-point to its highest level in about 15 years.
Pope Francis is urging Congo's people to find it in their hearts to forgive those who have harmed them. Francis made the appeal during a Mass Wednesday before an estimated 1 million people. Many spent the night at Kinshasa’s vast Ndolo airport and passed the hours before Francis’ arrival singing and dancing. They cheered wildly when Francis began a languid loop around the airfields in his open-sided popemobile. Some ran alongside or waved flags. The Mass is Francis' first big event in Congo and comes on a day dedicated to his call for peace and forgiveness in a country wracked by decades of violence.
Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. On Wednesday, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak about them. Haley was elected to two terms as South Carolina governor before Donald Trump tapped her to serve in his Cabinet. Haley at times feuded with other White House officials. Her 2018 departure fueled speculation that she would challenge Trump in 2020, or replace Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket, but Haley did neither.
Apple and Google say they disagree with a Commerce Department report accusing them of operating mobile app stores that stifle competition. President Joe Biden is convening his competition council for an update on efforts to promote competition and lower prices. Wednesday's Commerce Department report says the current app store model, dominated by California-based Apple and Google, is “harmful to consumers and developers” by inflating prices and reducing innovation. Apple says it “respectfully" disagrees with conclusions in the report. Google says its Android software “enables more choice and competition” than other systems. On another competition front, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is pushing forward with efforts to limit credit card late fees.
Police say a suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being taken into custody following a standoff with law enforcement. KTVL-TV reports Grants Pass Police Lt. Jeff Hattersley says 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster died at a hospital Tuesday night, hours after he was taken into custody. Law enforcement surrounded the home Tuesday afternoon after receiving a tip Foster had gone inside. Hattersley says authorities received credible information that Foster entered the home where a woman was found unconscious, bound and near death on Jan. 24. She was hospitalized in critical condition.
Authorities say two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo have been found in an abandoned home a day after going missing from their enclosure, which had been cut. But no arrests have been made, deepening the mystery of a string of events at the zoo that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture. Dallas police say they found the two emperor tamarin monkeys Tuesday after getting a tip that they could be in an abandoned home in nearby Lancaster. The monkeys were located, safe, in a closet of the home.
Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe. Osbourne issued a statement early Wednesday saying damage to his spine suffered in an accident four years ago will prevent him from touring. The 74-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said “my singing voice is fine” but he remained physically weak following three operations, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and other health treatments. He says he's “not physically capable” of the rigors of touring at this time and his team is considering opportunities for him to perform without extensive travel.
Las Vegas police have arrested former actor Nathan Chasing Horse at his home after uncovering what they describe as two decades of sexual assault and human trafficking allegations. Chasing Horse is known for his role in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film “Dances With Wolves.” Police say he built a reputation for himself among tribes across the United States and Canada as a so-called medicine man and used his position to abuse young Native American girls. Chasing Horse is accused of sexually assaulting girls as young as 13 and taking wives as young as 15. Police say the assaults occurred in multiple states, including Nevada, and in Canada. No lawyer was immediately listed for him Tuesday in court records.
It’s only fitting that the top two quarterbacks in the regular season based on All-Pro voting are the last two quarterbacks standing in the NFL this season. First-team All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take his Kansas City Chiefs into the Super Bowl against second-team All-Pro Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. This marks the seventh time since the merger that the first-team All-Pro quarterback will face the second-teamer for the championship with it last happening in the 2016 season when second-teamer Tom Brady’s Patriots beat first-teamer Matt Ryan’s Falcons 34-28 in overtime.
