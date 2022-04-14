Ukraine damages Russian flagship; Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter; motive sought in Brooklyn subway shooting

Today is Thursday, April 14, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
After a busy night largely composed of damaging wind and tornado reports, the severe storm threat weakens as it heads towards the East Coast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
Click on the links below for full versions of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
Top morning headlines: Thursday, April 14
The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank after a fire inflicted heavy damage in the latest setback for Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles. Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack. U.S. and Western officials could not confirm what caused the fire. The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital is a devastating symbolic defeat for Moscow as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright. He says the social media platform “needs to be transformed” from his perspective as a self-identified “free-speech absolutist.” Musk is currently Twitter's biggest individual shareholder. The company says in a regulatory filing that he has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own at $54.20 per share. It's an offer worth more than $43 billion. Twitter said it will decide whether accepting Musk's offer is in the best interests of shareholders. The platform was established in 2006 and has established restrictions on both tweets and users under certain conditions.
The suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded by gunfire also left behind a trove of angry YouTube videos. Police were studying them Wednesday for a possible motive. Frank James seemed to vent about nearly everything in his videos. Racism in America, his struggles with mental illness, New York City’s new mayor, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Black women. In one, he said: “This nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof, and it’s going to die a violent death."
The Biden administration has released hundreds of strategies it's taking or will take to boost equity across the federal government. The strategies announced Thursday are the product of an executive order President Joe Biden signed on his first day in office. The Democratic president ordered the government to advance racial equity and make government fairer for everyone, including historically underserved communities. More than 90 federal agencies, including all the major Cabinet departments, have released more than 300 strategies. The strategies include improving language access to help people with limited English proficiency and helping low-income households access programs to save energy by weatherizing their homes.
A wind-driven blaze is believed to have killed a New Mexico couple and burned over 200 homes. Authorities say firefighters have kept a wind-driven blaze from pushing further into a mountain community in the southern part of the state. The blaze in Ruidoso started Monday and has been fueled by strong winds. More favorable conditions on Thursday allowed helicopters to drop more water on the fire as ground crews secured more fire lines. Authorities said evacuations remained in place for about 4,500 people. Authorities say they are working to confirm the identities of the people who died.
Last year, Congress pledged $3.5 billion to carbon capture and sequestration projects around the United States, which has been called the largest federal investment ever by advocates for the technology. Advocates say that the technology is much needed if the world hopes to transition away from fossil fuels, and the United Nations' top scientists say it could be part of the solution. But environmental justice advocates and residents of legacy pollution communities are wary of the technology, with many calling it a “false solution.”
Federal water managers think they have a plan to keep the Rio Grande flowing this summer, but they conceded Thursday it all depends on the weather. The Rio Grande is a major water source for millions of people and thousands of square miles of farmland in Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and Mexico. Farmers along the river are being encouraged to forego irrigating their lands this season. Climate experts say March marked the third straight month of below-average precipitation across the U.S., and areas of record dryness are expanding in the West. Irrigation districts from the Pacific Northwest to the Colorado River Basin are warning farmers to expect less this year.
An Ohio man who acknowledges he joined the mob at the U.S. Capitol last year and ignored a variety of warning signs says he was only following orders from the president, Donald Trump. The man, 38-year-old Dustin Byron Thompson, testified Wednesday during his trial in federal court in Washington. Thompson says he took to the internet after being laid off from his exterminator job in March 2020. In his pandemic doldrums, he says, he fell under Trump’s sway as he bought into conspiracy theories. Thompson’s defense team is the first to argue that Trump and others were responsible for the mob's actions.
Pope Francis has celebrated a Mass to mark Holy Thursday, hours before he travels to an Italian prison to perform a foot-washing ritual for a dozen inmates in a gesture of humility. Attending the Mass in St. Peter's Basilica were some 1,800 priests. Francis in his homily advised priests not to focus on worldly concerns such as power, planning and bureaucracy but to serve the people. In the afternoon, Francis is awaited at a prison in Civitavecchia, a port town 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Rome, for the foot-washing ceremony that recalls Jesus' gesture of humility for his apostles. Francis has made paying attention to those on society's margins — including refugees, migrants and those in prison — a hallmark of his papacy.
Sri Lankans are sharing milk rice and oil cakes to celebrate their traditional new year opposite the president’s office where they have camped out for a sixth day demanding his resignation over the worst economic crisis in memory. Soldiers disabled in the island nation’s civil war lit a hearth, Buddhist monks chanted religious verses and others set off firecrackers as the milk boiled over amid chants of: “Victory to the people’s struggle!” Protesters are occupying the entrance and surroundings of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office, holding him responsible for the economic situation. They also are calling for his powerful family to leave power, accusing them of corruption and misrule.
***
THURSDAY LISTEN
The Ethical Life podcast: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the recent case where a former nurse in Tennessee was convicted of two felonies and now faces eight years in prison for a fatal medication mistake. Next, they discuss how fear of others can seep into our consciousness, and how that can change the way we act. And in the third segment, they look at the ethical considerations that go into designing our infrastructure.
People are also reading…
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***