Ukraine refugee count tops 1 million; 'criminal conspiracy' claim against Trump; and more top news

Today is Thursday, March 3, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Wet weather and cooler temperatures are forecast for California, as record warmth moves into the Southeast. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Russia Ukraine War

A child speaks on the phone as he says goodbye to a relative looking out the window of a train carriage waiting to leave Kramatorsk for western Ukraine at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. 

Ukraine refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege ports

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, in the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said Thursday, as Moscow said it was ready for more talks to end fighting even as its forces pressed their assaults on the country’s second-largest city and two strategic seaports.

The tally the U.N. refugee agency released to The Associated Press was reached Wednesday and amounts to more than 2% of Ukraine’s population being forced out of the country in seven days. The mass evacuation could be seen in Kharkiv, a city of about 1.5 million people where residents desperate to escape falling shells and bombs crowded the city’s train station and pressed onto trains, not always knowing where they were headed.

With a column of tanks and other vehicles apparently stalled for days outside the capital of Kyiv, fighting continued on multiple fronts across Ukraine. A second round of talks aimed at ending the fighting was expected later Thursday in neighboring Belarus — though the two sides appeared to have little common ground.

***

Capitol Riot Investigation

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump campaign headquarters on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, in Arlington, Va. 

Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection said Wednesday night that its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about the outcome and pressured state officials to overturn it.

The committee made the claims in a filing in response to a lawsuit by Trump adviser John Eastman. Eastman, a lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the election, is trying to withhold documents from the committee as it investigates the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The committee argued there is a legal exception to attorney-client privilege allowing the disclosure of communications regarding ongoing or future crimes.

“The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” the committee wrote in a filing submitted in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California.

***

MORNING LISTEN

Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about why it matters how Ukrainians react to the violent incursion by Russia.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Russia-Ukraine; Biden on road; Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill that would dramatically boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan won approval Thursday in the House.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces battled for control of a crucial energy-producing city in Ukraine's south on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.

Faced with threats of withdrawals and growing animosity in the Athletes Village, organizers of the Winter Paralympics on Thursday reversed course and expelled athletes from Russia and Belarus.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has overwhelmingly approved a resolution “steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently” in support of Ukraine.

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden, struggling to regain his political footing as the midterm elections approach, visited the crucial state of Wisconsin on Wednesday to promote one of his top accomplishments, a bipartisan infrastructure measure that will distribute billions of dollars to fix roads, bridges and other public works.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began courting senators on Capitol Hill, making her case for confirmation in private meetings as Democrats worked to move her through the Senate within weeks.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection said Wednesday night that its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about the outcome and pressured state officials to overturn it.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A plainclothes Philadelphia police officer fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in the back Tuesday night, moments after a bullet was fired into an unmarked car, police said.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Los Angeles

A bicyclist rides past the famed 2nd Street tunnel as it is lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. The tunnel has been featured in multiple films, TV shows and commercials. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 3

Today in history: Mar. 3

The Nintendo Switch, a hybrid game machine that works as both a console at home and a portable tablet on the go, made its debut.

Today in sports history: March 3

Today in sports history: March 3

In 1987, Mike Tyson adds the WBA heavyweight crown to his WBC heavyweight crown with a unanimous 12-round decision over James “Bonecrusher” Sm…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Tags

