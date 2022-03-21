 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol; SCOTUS pick Jackson faces senators; Coach K's last ride continues

  • 0

Today is Monday, March 21, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

About half of Texas is currently experiencing dangerous wildfires and dry conditions while the other half has the threat for severe weather today. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian soldiers and firefighters search for people under debris inside a shopping center after shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. 

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.

Even as Russia intensified its attempt to bombard Mariupol into surrender, its offensive in other parts of Ukraine has floundered. Western governments and analysts see the broader conflict grinding into a war of attrition, with Russia continuing to barrage cities.

People are also reading…

In the capital Kyiv, Russian shelling devastated a shopping center near the city center, killing at least eight people and leaving a sea of rubble amid scarred high-rises. Ukrainian authorities also said Russia shelled a chemical plant in northeastern Ukraine, causing an ammonia leak, and hit a military training base in the west with cruise missiles.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these stories and more.

***

Supreme Court Nomination

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., on Capitol Hill, March 10, 2022, in Washington. Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing starts March 21. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice. 

Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is beginning historic confirmation hearings Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Barring a significant misstep by the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter.

Jackson is expected to present an opening statement Monday afternoon, then answer questions from the committee's 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans over the next two days. She will be introduced by Thomas B. Griffith, a retired judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and Lisa M. Fairfax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

***

NCAA Michigan St Duke Basketball

Duke's Paolo Banchero (5) greets head coach Mike Krzyzewski after a win against Michigan State following a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C.

Coach K's last ride continues as Duke closes out Spartans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski’s emotions began to flow with a few seconds left on the clock, when it was finally certain Duke would extend his last NCAA Tournament run.

He whirled around to face the section where his family was sitting behind him and extended both arms to point their way in celebration. He traded high-fives and hugs with his players, then shared a long postgame hug at midcourt with Michigan State's Tom Izzo after beating his friend in the Hall of Fame coaches’ bittersweet final tussle.

Krzyzewski's retirement will be on hold for several more days at least. The Blue Devils survived a tense finish to beat the Spartans 85-76 on Sunday, earning another trip to the Sweet 16 and giving their coach his latest milestones.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Monday, March 21

Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
Business
AP

Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south

  • By KEN MORITSUGU - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday, officials said, in the country's w…

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Government & Politics
AP

Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

  • By CARA ANNA - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.

Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators
Government & Politics
AP

Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick, faces senators

  • By MARK SHERMAN and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is beginning historic confirmation hearings Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
Government & Politics
AP alert

Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says

  • By MARK SHERMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.

White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
Government & Politics
AP

White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week

  • By COLLEEN LONG and ELLEN KNICKMEYER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his trip this week to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies, as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in a nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine.

SC deputies shoot and kill man, saying he fought officers
Health & Fitness
AP

SC deputies shoot and kill man, saying he fought officers

  • The State
  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff is defending the fatal shooting of a Black man who advanced on officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can't be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations.

Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded
National
AP

Gunfire at Arkansas car show leaves 1 dead, 27 wounded

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — One man was killed and 27 people were wounded when two people got into a gunfight during a car show that's part of an annual community event in a small southeast Arkansas town, authorities said Sunday.

Ye no longer performing at Grammys
National
AP

Ye no longer performing at Grammys

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ye will not be performing at the Grammys this year. A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday that his act had been pulled from the show, which is set to take place on April 3.

NCAA roundup: Duke tops MSU, into Sweet 16 in Coach K's final NCAA tourney

NCAA roundup: Duke tops MSU, into Sweet 16 in Coach K's final NCAA tourney

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Duke survived a tense finish against Michigan State and extended Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament run, beating Tom Izzo’s Spartans 85-7…

* * *

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX NCAA Michigan St Duke Basketball

Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. (0) hugs a teammate after a win against Michigan State in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. 
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News