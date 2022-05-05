Ukraine repels Russian attacks as Mariupol battle rages; Amber Heard testifies; pope in wheelchair

Today is Thursday, May 5, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TODAY'S WEATHER
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, May 5
Heavy fighting is raging at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to finish off the city’s last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port. Thursday's bloody battle came amid growing suspicions that President Vladimir Putin wants to present the Russian people with a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day on Monday. That is the biggest patriotic holiday on the Russian calendar, marking the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany. Ukraine’s military claimed Thursday it recaptured some areas in the south and repelled other Russian attacks in the east.
Pope Francis has arrived at an audience in a wheelchair as his knee pain continues to limit his mobility. Francis was wheeled into the meeting Thursday with nuns and religious superiors from around the world who are meeting in Rome. It was the first time he has been seen using a wheelchair. Francis, 85, has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for several months. He revealed he recently received some injections to try to relieve the pain, but he has continued to struggle to walk and stand.
More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow in importance if the Supreme Court follows through with its leaked draft opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and allow individual states to ban the procedure. For abortion-seekers, cross-border trips, remote doctors' consultations and packages of pills delivered in the mail offer hope they can skirt state restrictions. Republicans in South Dakota, Texas, Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio, Tennessee and Oklahoma have all moved to restrict access to abortion pills in recent months.
The Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point — its most aggressive move since 2000 — and signaling further large rate hikes to come. The increase in the Fed’s key short-term rate raised it to a range of 0.75% to 1%, the highest point since the pandemic struck two years ago. The Fed also said it will start reducing its huge $9 trillion balance sheet, made up mainly of Treasury and mortgage bonds. Reducing those holdings will have the effect of further raising borrowing costs throughout the economy.
Firefighters have slowed the advance of the largest wildfire in the U.S. in New Mexico as heavy winds relented. And President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for new financial resources for the remote northern New Mexico areas devastated by the fire. Fire crews are trying Thursday to prevent the flames from pushing any closer to the town of Las Vegas and other villages along the blaze’s shifting fronts. The fire has burned hundreds of square miles, dozens of homes and trigged the evacuation of 15,500 homes. The disaster aid includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.
The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.
An Alabama sheriff says a jail official visited a murder suspect in prison months before helping him escape and that her actions suggest their plan had been in the works for some time. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday that investigators have learned the female jail official had visited the inmate in a state prison between his stints at their county detention facility. A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County. Authorities say the twor disappeared Friday.
Amber Heard says she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn’t bring herself to do it. Heard took the stand in her own defense Wednesday as part of a libel lawsuit Depp filed against her. Heard says Depp slapped her multiple times after she laughed at one of Depp's tattoos. She says she walked away but a few days later Depp came back with an apology, a few cases of her favorite wine, and a promise he’d never do it again. Heard says multiple acts of abuse from Depp later followed, including sexual violence. Depp has denied ever hitting Heard and says he was the abuse victim.
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored 14 of his 28 points in another spectacular fourth quarter and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 129-…
TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto M…
Drivers Matt Kenseth and Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine have been selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Mike Helton was named the Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to the sport Wednesday during a ceremony at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The group will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Jan. 20. Kenseth was a first ballot selection, Shelmerdine was voted in on his third try and McGriff his seventh. Kenseth and Shelmerdine were voted in on the modern day ballot, while McGriff made it in on the pioneer ballot.
MORNING LISTEN
This week, the team of the award-winning Streamed & Screened podcast, fresh off its win as Best Podcast by the Iowa Newspaper Association, talks about "Doctor Strange" as well as the new Liam Neeson movie "Memory."
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1994, Singapore caned American teenager Michael Fay for vandalism, a day after the sentence was reduced from six lashes to four in response…
In 1973, Secretariat wins the Kentucky Derby with a record time of 1:59.2. Secretariat goes on to win the Triple Crown. See more sports moment…
