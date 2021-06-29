UN official warns digital technologies open areas for attack

At the same time, Thomas-Greenfield said, internet freedom must be protected and the “same rights that people have offline -- including the rights of freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly – must also be protected online.”

Estonia, which holds the council presidency this month, organized the meeting. Its prime minister, Kaja Kallas, who presided, said the solution to malicious actors in cyberspace is to ensure that all countries “collectively take on the role of guardians.”

“Estonia holds the strong view that existing international law, including the U.N. Charter in its entirety, international humanitarian law and international human rights law, applies in cyberspace,” she said.

Kallas said implementing the framework agreed on by both the government experts and working group “is a major goal for the international community,” but regional activities are also needed and cyber threats must also be tackled with the private sector, civil society and academia.

Lord Tariq Ahmad, Britain’s Foreign Office minister of state for South Asia and the Commonwealth, said the United Kingdom wants to go further than the norms, rules and principles of cyberspace agreed on by the government experts and working group.