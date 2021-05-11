UN raises global economic forecast to 5.4% growth in 2021

Rashid said: “Vaccination is probably right now the number one issue to put the world economy on a steady path of recovery." He noted, however, that "vaccine inequity is a serious challenge.”

In normal times, he said, 5.4% would be considered a very high economic growth rate, but this year it is barely offsetting last year’s losses and growth is “very uneven and also very uncertain.”

He said the U.N. expects the U.S. economy, which is very strong, to grow about 6.2% this year, “the fastest growth of the U.S. economy since 1966,” and it expects the Chinese economy to grow by about 8.2%.

But he called India, Brazil, South Africa and many other developing countries “weak spots."

Rashid said that in the past the growth rate of developing countries would be higher than the global average, but this year the average growth rate of many developing countries and regions is lower because of the pandemic.

One of the key drivers of economic recovery has been investment, he said, with some countries like the U.S. seeing only a 1.7% drop in investment last year while some developed countries saw investment drop by 4% of GDP or even more.