University offers to rehire prof acquitted of ties to China

Hu began working for UT Knoxville in 2013 and later was invited by another professor to help apply for a research grant from NASA. That grant application was not successful, but two later applications were. A 2012 law forbids NASA from collaborating with China or Chinese companies. The government has interpreted that prohibition to include Chinese universities, and Hu was a faculty member at the Beijing University of Technology in addition to his position at UT.

Prosecutors tried to show that Hu deliberately hid his position at the Chinese university when applying for the NASA-funded research grants. Hu's attorney, Philip Lomonaco, argued at trial that Hu didn’t think he needed to list his parttime summer job on a disclosure form and said no one at UT ever told him otherwise.

Lomonaco told the Knoxville News Sentinel earlier this month that Hu wants his job back.

A judge ruled that, even assuming Hu intended to deceive about his affiliation with that second university, there is no evidence that Hu intended to harm NASA. The also noted that NASA got the research from Hu that it paid for, and there was no evidence that Hu took any money from China or had anyone in China work on the projects.

Additionally, the judge cited evidence that NASA's funding restrictions were unclear.

