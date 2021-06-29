Unprecedented heat scorches Northwest; 'excruciating' condo rescue enters Day 6; Trump Org makes case

Today is Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here's what you should know today: Temperatures obliterated heat records in the Pacific Northwest on Monday; the search for victims of Florida condo collapse stretches into sixth day; Trump Org lawyers make pitch against prosecution.
TOP STORIES
Northwest US faces hottest day of intense heat wave
SEATTLE (AP) — The hottest day of an unprecedented and dangerous heat wave scorched the Pacific Northwest on Monday, with temperatures obliterating records that had been set just the day before.
Seattle hit 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius) by evening — well above Sunday’s all-time high of 104 F (40 C). Portland, Oregon, reached 116 F (46.6 C) after hitting records of 108 F (42 C) on Saturday and 112 F (44 C) on Sunday.
The temperatures were unheard of in a region better known for rain, and where June has historically been referred to as “Juneuary” for its cool drizzle. Seattle's average high temperature in June is around 70 F (21.1 C), and fewer than half of the city's residents have air conditioning, according to U.S. Census data.
***
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
SURFSIDE, Florida (AP) — The slow work of sifting through the remnants of a collapsed Florida condo building stretched into a sixth day Tuesday, as families desperate for progress endured a wrenching wait for answers.
“We have people waiting and waiting and waiting for news," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Monday. "We have them coping with the news that they might not have their loved ones come out alive and still hope against hope that they will. They’re learning that some of their loved ones will come out as body parts. This is the kind of information that is just excruciating for everyone.”
The work has been deliberate and treacherous. Just two additional bodies were found Monday, raising the count of confirmed dead to 11. That leaves 150 people still unaccounted for in the community of Surfside, just outside Miami.
***
Trump Org lawyers make last pitch against prosecution
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the Trump Organization met again Monday with prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in a last bid to forestall a potential indictment stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s company.
Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti told The Associated Press the meeting came as a grand jury nears a vote on an indictment this week following a more than two-year investigation into Trump's business affairs.
He said prosecutors have told him Trump himself will not be charged at this time — “at least not with what's coming down this week" — but added the investigation is continuing.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
