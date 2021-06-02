US blacklists six Bulgarian public officials, businessmen

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The U.S. government on Wednesday sanctioned six Bulgarian public officials and businessmen, as well as their networks encompassing 64 entities, for their allegedly “extensive” roles in corruption.

The State Department announced the public designation of former public officials Alexander Manolev, Petar Haralampiev, Krasimir Tomov, and Delyan Peevski, as well as current official Ilko Zhelyazkov.

In Sofia, Bulgarian interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said he was informed about the act by U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland by telephone.

The sanctions on the people and companies effectively prevent them from accessing the U.S. financial system, freeze any of their U.S. assets and bar Americans from dealing with them.

European Union member Bulgaria has repeatedly been reprimanded by Brussels for a lack of efforts to effectively fight corruption, and the Transparency International watchdog has declared it the most corrupt country in the EU.