US, China hold high-level talks, highlighting differences

Price said Sherman raised concerns about human rights, including in Hong Kong and Tibet, and what he called the “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang." He said Sherman also raised issues of media access and freedom of the press, Beijing’s conduct in cyberspace and actions toward Taiwan and in the East and South China Seas.

Sherman discussed cases of American and Canadian citizens detained in China or under exit bans, and reiterated concerns about China’s unwillingness to cooperate with the World Health Organization and allow a second-phase investigation inside China into COVID-19’s origins, Price said.

At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China delivered of long list of demands, including withdrawing visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party members and their families, sanctions on Chinese leaders, officials and government departments and lifting visa restrictions on Chinese students.

He said Washington should end measures against Chinese enterprises, students, educational outlets and media and withdraw the extradition request for Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei executive who was detained in Canada.