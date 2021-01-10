US Consulate a turning point for disputed Western Sahara

Addressing the gathering, the U.S. ambassador said the opening of a consulate is a plus for the United States, allowing it to “take further advantage of Morocco's strategic positioning as a hub for trade in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.” Investment and development projects will profit the region, he added.

A portrait of Moroccan King Mohammed VI, waving from behind his sunglasses, hangs from the crenellated archway that greets people arriving in Dakhla. The king's face is juxtaposed on a map that includes Western Sahara as an integral part of Morocco.

Morocco annexed the former Spanish colony in 1975, which unleashed a 16-year war and then 30 years of diplomatic and military stalemate between Morocco and the Polisario Front, an organization seeking Western Sahara's independence that is based in and backed by Algeria. The long-running territorial dispute has limited Western Sahara’s links with the outside world.

Khatat Yanja, head of Dakhla’s regional council, looks forward to the U.S. arrival opening up his city to new markets and persuading more tourists to enjoy its beaches, local wares and breathtaking sunsets. He expressed hope for U.S. investment in tourism, renewable energy, farming and especially fishing.