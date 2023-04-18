Today is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Let's get caught up.
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, April 18
A 24-hour cease-fire reportedly reached between Sudan’s rival generals has gone into effect on the fourth day of heavy fighting. The truce, reported by several Arab media outlets, was to begin Tuesday at 6 p.m. local time. But heavy fighting raged up until then and it was unclear whether it would hold. Both generals are backed by tens of thousands of heavily-armed troops who have been battling across the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in Sudan since Saturday. The violence has killed at least 185 people, wounded hundreds more and raised the specter of civil war in Africa's third largest country.
A jury has been seated to hear a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News. The trial that began Tuesday will test First Amendment protections and expose the network’s role in spreading the lie of a stolen 2020 presidential election. Jury selection came a day after the judge granted a one-day delay that offered time to see if the two sides could work out a settlement. Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems aims to hold Fox accountable for airing false allegations of election fraud that continue to roil U.S. politics.
The Supreme Court is being asked to decide under what circumstances businesses must accommodate the needs of religious employees. A case before the justices Tuesday involves a Christian mail carrier in rural Pennsylvania. He was told that as part of his job he’d need to start delivering Amazon.com packages on Sundays. He declined, saying his Sundays are for church and family. U.S. Postal Service officials initially tried to get substitutes for the man’s shifts, but they couldn’t always. When he didn’t show, that meant more work for others. Ultimately, the man quit and sued for religious discrimination. The case is the latest religious clash the high court has been asked to referee.
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order containing more than 50 directives to increase access to child care and improve the work life of caregivers. But the White House said Tuesday the directives in the order would be funded out of existing commitments. That likely means the directives' impact would carry more of a symbolic weight compared with the Democratic president's call in 2021 to provide more than $425 billion to expand child care, improve its affordability and boost wages for caregivers. White House Domestic Policy Council director Susan Rice told reporters on a phone call the order shows Biden isn’t waiting on Congress to act.
A Russian judge has ruled that American journalist Evan Gershkovich must remain behind bars on espionage charges. The case is part of a Kremlin crackdown on dissent and press freedom amid the war in Ukraine. Appearing in public for the first time in weeks, the 31-year-old Wall Street Journal reporter stood in a defendant’s glass cage in Moscow City Court, wearing blue jeans and a blue plaid shirt. He paced at times and occasionally smiled as he acknowledged the other journalists in the courtroom. Gershkovich is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying allegations. Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government deny the charges and demand his release.
An 84-year-old white man in Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with first-degree assault for shooting a Black teen who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers. Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said at a news conference Monday that there was a “racial component” when Andrew Lester twice shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, but nothing in the charging documents says the shooting was racially motivated. Yarl is recovering from the Thursday night shooting at home after being released from the hospital. The shooting outraged many in Kansas City and across the country. The assault charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison.
A grand jury has voted not to indict eight Ohio police officers who fired 94 rounds at Jayland Walker after a car and foot chase that ended in the 25-year-old Black man being shot to death last summer. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the decision Monday. Walker’s death in June sparked protests in Akron after police released body camera footage showing officers firing from multiple directions after Walker jumped out of his moving car. Police say Walker fled an attempted traffic stop for minor equipment and traffic violations and fired a shot during the chase. Walker was shot 40 times. The NAACP and an attorney for Walker’s family have called for a federal civil rights investigation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited command posts of the Kremlin’s forces fighting in Ukraine for the second time in two months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, made his latest trip to positions near the front line Tuesday. The visits — on different days and in different provinces -- sought to stiffen the resolve of soldiers as the war approaches its 14th month and as Kyiv readies a possible counteroffensive. Kremlin video showed Putin arriving by helicopter at the command post of Russian forces in southern Ukraine’s Kherson province and then flying to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in Luhansk province, which is in the east. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the visits occurred Monday.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is back at work in the U.S. Capitol, almost six weeks after a fall at a Washington-area hotel and undergoing extended treatment for a concussion. The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican has been recovering at home since he was released from a rehabilitation facility March 25. He fell after attending an event earlier that month, injuring his head and fracturing a rib. On Monday he criticized President Joe Biden for not doing enough to negotiate on the nation’s debt ceiling and thanked his colleagues for their well-wishes. He joked that "this wasn’t the first time that being hard-headed has served me very well.”
J-Hope, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, has entered a South Korean boot camp to start his 18-month compulsory military service. He's become the group’s second member to join the country’s army. Hybe Corp., the parent company of BTS’ management agency, says the 29-year-old singer entered the camp on Tuesday. In December, BTS member Jin became the band’s first to enter the army after revoking his request to delay his conscription. There was a heated public debate in 2022 over whether to offer special exemptions of mandatory military service for BTS members.
De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points and made a backbreaking 3-pointer that led the playoff newcomer Sacramento Kings to a second straight victory over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, 114-106 on Monday night. Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris had 20 apiece, and Philadelphia beat Brooklyn for a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference series.
Brad Marchand scored his 50th career playoff goal, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored, and the NHL-best Boston Bruins opened the playoffs by beating the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Monday night. A complete recap of Monday night's NHL playoff action.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
