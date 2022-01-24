US draws down embassy presence in Ukraine; anti-vaccine mandate rally in DC; NFL's epic weekend

Today is Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Let's get caught up.

TOP STORIES

US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.

The department told the dependents of staffers at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv that they must leave the country. It also said that non-essential embassy staff could leave Ukraine at government expense.

The move came amid rising tensions about Russia's military buildup on the Ukraine border that were not eased during talks Friday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. invokes Nazi Germany in anti-vaccine speech at DC rally

At a rally against vaccine mandates in Washington, DC, on Sunday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. likened vaccine policies in the US to the actions of a totalitarian state, even suggesting Anne Frank was in a better situation when she was hiding from the Nazis.

"Even in Hitler Germany (sic), you could, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland. You could hide in an attic, like Anne Frank did," said Kennedy, a prominent anti-vaccine advocate, in a speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

Sunday's event, billed as a protest against vaccine mandates, featured speakers repeatedly spreading misinformation about vaccines and showcased several comparisons to the Holocaust.

Column: Epic playoffs show new wave of quarterback talent

Aaron Rodgers seemed tired and uninterested, almost as if working overtime to spread fake science and conspiracy theories was more important to him than getting the Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady didn’t look much better. He was beaten up and aging quickly on the field in Tampa Bay — until suddenly he wasn’t.

They both ended up losers on a NFL playoff weekend that might have been the most entertaining ever. And they both left their respective fields unsure of where they will be playing next year — or if they will be playing at all.

Not that it matters all that much. In an epic round of playoff games, the young quarterbacks showed the NFL will be in good hands for years to come. Keep scrolling for the full column and a lookahead to the NFL conference championship round.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 24 In 1984, Apple Computer began selling its first Macintosh model, and more events that happened on this day in history.

Today in sports history: Jan. 24 In 2010, the New Orleans Saints make it to their first Super Bowl after battering Brett Favre and the Minnesota Vikings 31-28 in overtime. See…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

