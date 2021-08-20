US envoy arrives in Seoul amid N Korean anger over drills

North Korea has long bristled at the U.S.-South Korea military drills, which the allies say are routine and defensive in nature, and often responds to them with its own weapons demonstrations. The allies in the past few years have canceled or downsized some of their joint training to provide space for diplomacy or because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, released a statement saying that the joint drills were the “most vivid expression of the U.S. hostile policy” toward North Korea and said the North will work faster to strengthen its preemptive strike capabilities.

Some analysts say the North’s threat may signal a resumption of its weapons testing activities. North Korea ended a yearlong pause in ballistic tests in March by firing two short-range missiles into the sea, continuing a tradition of testing new U.S. administrations with weapons demonstrations aimed at measuring Washington’s response and wresting concessions.

But there haven’t been any known test launches since then as Kim focused national efforts on fending off the coronavirus and salvaging a broken economy damaged further by pandemic border closures.