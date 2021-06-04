US envoy: Syrians face 'senseless cruelty' if border is shut

“We call on the rest of the Security Council to renew this mandate so that we can stop the suffering and help those in desperate need,” she said. “We want the U.N. to bring food to starving children and protection to homeless families. We want the U.N. to be able to deliver vaccines in the middle of a global pandemic.”

Thomas-Greenfield said she would meet with her Russian counterpart and other members of the Security Council to press for the extended access and the reopening of other border crossings. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also plans to discuss the issue with the Russian foreign minister, she said.

“In my engagement with (the Russian ambassador to the U.N.), I will share with him what I saw on the border, the concerns that people have, the worry that they have that this one lifeline that they have for the community and assistance might be closed,” she said.

Thomas-Greenfield met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman and top aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during her stay in Turkey, which hosts some 4 million Syrian refugees.