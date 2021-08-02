 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US expands Afghan refugee program; Florida COVID hospitalizations hit record high; MTV marks 40 years
0 Comments
alert

US expands Afghan refugee program; Florida COVID hospitalizations hit record high; MTV marks 40 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monsoonal moisture is causing isolated heavy downpours from New Mexico to Montana. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.

Today is Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: The Biden administration is expanding efforts to evacuate at-risk Afghan citizens as Taliban violence increases; Florida sets a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday; and MTV is marking 40 years with a relaunch.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Afghanistan US Military Spending

FILE - In this July 5, 2021 file photo, vehicles are parked at Bagram Airfield after the American military left the base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan. 

Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee program

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday expanded its efforts to evacuate at-risk Afghan citizens from Afghanistan as Taliban violence increases ahead there of the U.S. military pullout at the end of the month.

The State Department said it is widening the scope of Afghans eligible for refugee status in United States to include current and former employees of U.S.-based news organizations, U.S.-based aid and development agencies and other relief groups that receive U.S. funding. Current and former employees of the U.S. government and the NATO military operation who don’t meet the criteria for a dedicated program for such workers are also covered.

The State Department said the move will mean that “many thousands” of Afghans and their immediate families will now have the opportunity to be permanently resettled in the U.S. as refugees.

***

Virus Outbreak Florida

Raquel Heres gets a COVID-19 rapid test to be able to travel overseas, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in North Miami, Fla. 

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available.

The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

The previous record was from July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations started becoming widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalizations, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

***

MTV at 40-Relaunching

In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, an MTV statue appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. 

MTV marks 40th anniversary with a new 'Moon Person' design

MTV is marking its 40th anniversary with a relaunch of its iconic image of an astronaut on the moon, with an MTV flag planted nearby.

On Sunday, the media network unveiled a large scale “Moon Person" during a ceremony at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The new design was inspired by a Moon Person image created this year by Kehinde Wiley, who painted the portrait of former President Barack Obama for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. In an interview this week with The Associated Press, MTV Entertainment President and CEO Chris McCarthy said that the image of space travel fit well with the spirit of its young audience.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 2

+3
Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee program
Government & Politics
AP

Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee program

  • By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday expanded its efforts to evacuate at-risk Afghan citizens from Afghanistan as Taliban violence increases ahead there of the U.S. military pullout at the end of the month.

+9
Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban
Government & Politics
AP

Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban

  • By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leaders called on the Biden administration to immediately extend the nation's eviction moratorium, calling it a “moral imperative” to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

+5
It's in and it's big: Senate unveils $1T infrastructure bill
Government & Politics
AP

It's in and it's big: Senate unveils $1T infrastructure bill

  • By KEVIN FREKING and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — After much delay, senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, wrapping up days of painstaking work on the inches-thick bill and launching what is certain to be a lengthy debate over President Joe Biden’s big priority.

+3
Flood watches in US West as mudslides close major interstate
National
AP

Flood watches in US West as mudslides close major interstate

  • Updated
  • 0

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Mudslides from heavy rains caused "extreme damage” to a major interstate and left it blocked with piles of boulders and logs, Colorado transportation officials said Sunday, as forecasters warned of more flash floods in the coming days across the Rocky Mountain and Great Basin regions.

+7
Evacuations lifted as progress made against fires in US West
National
AP

Evacuations lifted as progress made against fires in US West

  • Updated
  • 0

BLY, Ore. (AP) — Firefighters in Oregon reported good progress in the battle against the nation's largest wildfire, while authorities canceled evacuation orders near a major blaze in Northern California and another on Hawaii's Big Island.

+2
Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
National
AP

Florida breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida on Sunday broke a previous record for current hospitalizations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available.

+2
MTV marks 40th anniversary with a new 'Moon Person' design
National
AP

MTV marks 40th anniversary with a new 'Moon Person' design

  • Updated
  • 0

MTV is marking its 40th anniversary with a relaunch of its iconic image of an astronaut on the moon, with an MTV flag planted nearby.

‘Jungle Cruise’ sails atop box office despite COVID concerns
National
AP

‘Jungle Cruise’ sails atop box office despite COVID concerns

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Despite growing concerns over the delta variant, “Jungle Cruise” still drew moviegoers out to theaters during the film’s opening weekend to sail atop the North American box office.

+2
American star Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals
Sports

American star Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

  • By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles is back.

+13
Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women's soccer
National

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women's soccer

  • By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women's soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Mo…

+5
Activists: Belarus Olympian plans to seek asylum in Poland
World
AP

Activists: Belarus Olympian plans to seek asylum in Poland

  • By GRAHAM DUNBAR Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter plans to seek asylum in Poland, an activist group said Monday, after the athlete alleged that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where she feared she wouldn’t be safe from an autocratic government that recently was accused of diverting a plane in order to arrest a dissident journalist.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Athletics

Gianmarco Tamberi, of Italy reacts after he wins joint gold with Mutaz Barshim of Qatar in the final of the men's high jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+13
Today in history: Aug. 2

Today in history: Aug. 2

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman, Soviet leader Josef Stalin and Britain’s new prime minister, Clement Attlee, concluded the Potsdam confere…

+7
Today in sports history: Aug. 2

Today in sports history: Aug. 2

In 2012, Michael Phelps wins his first individual gold medal of the London Games in the 200-meter individual medley. The U.S. star becomes the…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News