 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers; Cuomo's ouster gains support; Calif. town engulfed
0 Comments
alert

US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers; Cuomo's ouster gains support; Calif. town engulfed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two new areas of interest for tropical development, with the peak of season just a few weeks away. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Biden

President Joe Biding tours Plumbers & Gasfitters Local 5 Training Facility in Lanham, Md., Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. 

US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said.

The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel. Eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday to preview the policy under development.

***

Cuomo Sexual Harassment

Exterior view of the New York state Executive Mansion is shown, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Albany, N.Y. An investigation found that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government. 

Majority of NY Assembly would oust Cuomo if he doesn't quit

ALBANY, N.Y. — A majority of state Assembly members support beginning impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo if he doesn't resign over investigative findings that he sexually harassed at least 11 women, according to an Associated Press count Wednesday.

At least 86 of the body’s 150 members have said publicly or told The AP that they favored initiating the process of ousting the third-term Democratic governor if he doesn’t quit. It takes a simple majority to authorize an impeachment trial.

The tally reflects a governor plunged into a political deep freeze — a Democratic scion who has now lost most, if not all, of his allies in the party establishment, just a year after basking in national attention as a blunt-but-relatable voice of fighting the coronavirus.

***

California Wildfires

Buildings burn as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. 

Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

GREENVILLE, Calif. — A wind-driven wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of the downtown in ashes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames in the midst of dangerous weather.

The Dixie Fire, swollen by bone-dry vegetation and 40-mph gusts, raged through the northern Sierra Nevada town of Greenville Wednesday evening. Fire officials confirmed that some buildings were destroyed, offering no details.

However, a photographer on assignment for The Associated Press described seeing a gas station, hotel and bar burned to the ground.

The town, which dates to California’s Gold Rush era, has some buildings more than a century old.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 5

US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers
Government & Politics
AP

US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers

  • By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said.

+5
Majority of NY Assembly would oust Cuomo if he doesn't quit
National
AP

Majority of NY Assembly would oust Cuomo if he doesn't quit

  • By MARINA VILLENEUVE and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A majority of state Assembly members support beginning impeachment proceedings against Gov. Andrew Cuomo if he doesn't resign over investigative findings that he sexually harassed at least 11 women, according to an Associated Press count Wednesday.

+23
Raging wildfire destroys much of California Gold Rush town
National
AP

Raging wildfire destroys much of California Gold Rush town

  • By NOAH BERGER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A wind-driven wildfire tore through a Northern California mountain town, leaving much of the downtown in ashes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames in the midst of dangerous weather.

+4
Biden seeks to boost fuel economy to thwart Trump rollback
Government & Politics
AP

Biden seeks to boost fuel economy to thwart Trump rollback

  • By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

DETROIT (AP) — The Biden administration wants automakers to raise gas mileage and cut tailpipe pollution between now and model year 2026, and it has won a voluntary commitment Thursday from the industry that electric vehicles will comprise up to half of U.S. sales by the end of the decade.

+9
At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas
National
AP

At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas

  • By TERRY WALLACE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

An overloaded van carrying 29 migrants crashed Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 10 people, including the driver, and injuring 20 others, authorities said.

+3
Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon in response to rockets
World
AP

Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon in response to rockets

  • By LAURIE KELLMAN and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel on Thursday escalated its response to rocket attacks this week by launching rare airstrikes on Lebanon, the army and Lebanese officials said.

+6
Tokyo logs record 5,042 cases as infections surge amid Games
World
AP

Tokyo logs record 5,042 cases as infections surge amid Games

  • By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo reported 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, hitting a record since the pandemic began as the infections surge in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX California Wildfires

Flames consume a home on Highway 89 as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in central Greenville. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+14
Today in history: Aug. 5

Today in history: Aug. 5

In 1953, Operation Big Switch began as remaining prisoners taken during the Korean War were exchanged at Panmunjom, and more events that happe…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Anaconda man skis Superfund slag piles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?
National

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?

  • Updated

President Joe Biden's vaccination goal comes a month late amid a delta variant  outbreak now swamping hospitals and prompting new mask rules. Learn what may come next, including mandatory vaccinations, and see the data on your state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News