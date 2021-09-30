US, Russia to push ahead on arms control, strategic talks

GENEVA (AP) — The United States and Russia agreed Thursday to press ahead with arms control and related strategic security talks despite significant differences between the two sides.

In high-level discussions in Geneva, senior U.S. and Russian diplomats signed off on setting up two working groups to pursue potential accords related to nuclear weapons and other global threats: the Working Group on Principles and Objectives for Future Arms Control and the Working Group on Capabilities and Actions with Strategic Effects.

A senior U.S. official described the second meeting of the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue since President Joe Biden took office as having been “intensive and substantive” and “detailed and dynamic” but offered no specifics. A joint statement from the two sides said the talks were part of an “integrated, deliberate, and robust process."

Beyond those platitudes, however, there were no tangible developments from Thursday's meeting other than an agreement to hold additional high-level discussions after the working groups meet. And, no dates were announced for the working group meetings.

The two sides were represented by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.