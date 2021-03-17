US sanctions 24 China and Hong Kong officials ahead of talks

Several officers from Hong Kong’s National Security Division were also sanctioned, including Li Kwai-wah, a senior superintendent, as well as Edwina Lau, a deputy commissioner of the Hong Kong police force and the head of the division.

Starting last October, the U.S. had already sanctioned 10 officials including Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming. Sanctions forbid their travel to the U.S. and block their dealings with American financial institutions.

Lam said in a television interview in November last year that the sanctions meant she receives her salary in cash and has “piles of cash” at home because she was cut off from banking services in Hong Kong.

Chinese officials have shrugged off the impact of sanctions, with some calling their designation a point of pride in what they view as an attempt to undermine Chinese control in Hong Kong and its rise as a competitor to the U.S.

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.

