US slashes Russia trade status, bans imports of Russian alcohol, seafood

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Friday the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine and also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.
The broad trade shift, which revokes the "most favored nation" status for Russia, is being taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries.
"The free world is coming together to confront Putin," Biden said from the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
Stripping most favored nation status from Russia would allow the U.S. and allies to impose higher tariffs on some Russian imports, increasing the isolation of the Russian economy.
Biden's changes on Russia's trade status come as bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as "permanent normal trade relations" with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the U.S. and allies to take the action against Russia in remarks to Congress over the weekend. It follows days after the Biden moved to ban imports of Russian oil and gas products.
This week's moves are the latest for the sanctions that have crippled the Russian economy and a sign that the U.S. and its allies will continue to use their financial heft to retaliate against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The other measures include the freezing of central bank assets, limits on exports and sanctions against Russian oligarchs and their families. These financial tools have led to the Russian ruble losing 76% of its value against the U.S. dollar over the past month, which has caused destructive inflation that could erode Putin's ability to wage a prolonged war in Ukraine.
Biden, after initially slow-walking congressional attempts to take the trade action against Russia, was embracing lawmakers' efforts to do just that on Friday.
The earlier sanctions on imports of Russian oil, gas and coal cut off about 60% of U.S. imports from the country.
Most favored nation status has been a baseline for global trade, ensuring that countries within the World Trade Organization are treated similarly. Some countries in the WTO have special privileges due to their status as developing economies. Russia would join the ranks of Cuba and North Korea by not having MFN status from the U.S.
The revocation carries mostly symbolic weight. Because Russian imports into the U.S. are primarily natural resources, they would generally face little to no increase in their tariffs because of the lost status, Ed Gresser of the Progressive Policy Institute in Washington, said in an online post.
Instead of the current tariff rate, buyers of Russian goods would pay rates established under the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which disrupted trade during the Great Depression. This would still be zero for uranium, rhodium, palladium, silver bullion and king crabs. But the import tax would shoot up for unwrought aluminum, plywood, semi-finished steel and diamonds, among other products.
On Monday, Democrats on the powerful House Ways & Means Committee posted, then removed, an announcement on a bipartisan bill to ban Russian oil imports and slap further trade sanctions on the country, according to an aide, because of pushback from the White House against acting before Biden had coordinated with allies and reached a decision on both matters. The House voted Wednesday on a narrower bill to ban Russian energy imports after Biden instituted the ban by executive order.
Canada was the first major U.S. ally to remove most favored nation status for Russia last week.
Biden's action was first reported by Bloomberg News.
These are the companies pulling back from Russia
McDonald's
Starbucks
Coca-Cola
Ford
General Motors
Toyota
Volkswagen
Nissan
Boeing
Airbus
Yum Brands: KFC and Pizza Hut
PepsiCo
Ikea
FedEx
UPS
Apple
Meta, Facebook
Twitter
Netflix
Spotify
Roku
YouTube
Google
Airbnb
Intel
Microsoft
IBM
Amazon Web Services
BP
Exxon
General Electric
Shell
TotalEnergies
Mastercard and Visa
American Express
DirecTV
Disney
WarnerMedia
H&M
Heineken
Puma
Prada
Procter & Gamble
Unilever
Maersk
Other companies pulling back from Russia
Equinor will also begin to exit its joint ventures in Russia, the Norwegian oil and gas company announced. "We are all deeply troubled by the invasion of Ukraine, which represents a terrible setback for the world," said CEO Anders Opedal. The company said it had $1.2 billion in long-term investments in Russia at the end of 2021. It has operated in Russia for more than 30 years and has a cooperation agreement with Rosneft.
Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund will divest shares in 47 Russian companies as well as Russian government bonds, the Norwegian prime minister said.
Moody's said it is suspending commercial operations in Russia. Its investors service will "maintain analytical coverage for existing ratings from outside Russia."
Inditex, the parent company of Zara, said it is pausing operations in Russia and closing 502 stores in the country. In a statement, the company said Russia accounts for about 8.5% of its earnings before interest and tax.
Mothercare is suspending business in Russia and stopping shipments there. "Our local partner has confirmed that it will be immediately pausing operations in some 120 stores and online," it said on March 9. Russia accounts for around 20% to 25% of sales for the retailer, which specializes in goods for parents and babies.
Estée Lauder Companies said March 7 that it will "suspend all commercial activity in Russia, including closing every store we own and operate, as well as our brand sites and shipments to any of our retailers in Russia." The company had already suspended business investments and initiatives in Russia, it said in a statement.
MSC, a Swiss-owned container shipping line, said its suspension would cover "all access areas, including Baltics, Black Sea and Far East Russia."
French train maker Alstom said that it will "suspend all deliveries towards Russia" in a statement on March 9. The group is also suspending all future business investments in Russia, it added. Alstom owns a 20% stake — as a capital investment — in Transmashholding (TMH), the Russian locomotives and rail equipment provider. "There was no material business nor operational link between Alstom and TMH," the company said. "The book value will be re-assessed as part of the fiscal year 2021/22 closing accounts."
