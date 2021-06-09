US stock indexes veer lower, while 'meme' stocks swing again

Aside from surging prices of raw materials, fuel and other items needed for manufacturing, factories are struggling to keep up with demand as the pandemic recedes in many places. That has pushed up prices of everything from food to household staples.

Investors will get closely watched U.S. inflation data on Thursday and how it might impact ultra-low interest rates and other market-supporting policies.

The market has been relatively constrained over the last several days and investors have parsed any data to judge whether rising inflation will be temporary, as the Federal Reserve thinks, or more permanent.

The Labor Department's release of the consumer price index Thursday will add to that discussion, particularly since it comes shortly before the Federal Reserve's next meeting on interest rate policy next week.

“Is it transitory, or is the Fed behind the curve?” said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ. "That is going to be a lot of the discussion tomorrow with people reading into which way we’re going."