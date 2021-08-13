US stocks eke out gains, leaving S&P 500 higher for the week

The S&P 500 was roughly split between gainers and losers. Concerns about the resurgent virus, reflected in the latest consumer sentiment report, are prompting investors to shift money away from companies that could take a hit from people pulling back on spending for travel and other in-person services, said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

American Airlines fell 2.9% and Las Vegas Sands slid 2.1%. The Russell 2000 was down 0.9% in another sign that investors were worried about future economic growth.

Disney rose 1.1% after the company returned to a profit last quarter, helped by the reopening of its theme parks and more subscribers to its Disney+ service.

Bond yields fell, which weighed on banks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.30% from 1.34% late Thursday. JPMorgan Chase lost 1.2%.

Investors got an unexpectedly bad reading on the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index, which fell to 70.2 from its previous level of 81.2 in July. That was the largest drop in sentiment since April 2020, when the pandemic took its initial grip on the country.

The drop in the survey's reading was almost entirely due to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has caused hospitals to fill up with unvaccinated patients across the U.S.

