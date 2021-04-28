US stock indexes mixed after Fed leaves rates unchanged

Major U.S. stock indexes were mixed in afternoon trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it is leaving its key interest rate unchanged near zero, while noting recent improvement in the economy.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 3:15 p.m. Eastern, with gains in communication services, energy and financial companies outweighing a pullback in technology and health care stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 112 points, or 0.3%, to 33,871 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.1%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back from earlier gains and was holding steady at 1.62%.

The central bank, which issued the policy update at 2 p.m. Eastern after a two-day meeting of its policymakers, said the economy and job market have “strengthened." The Fed acknowledged that inflation has risen, but that it sees the increase as transitory. Signs of rising inflation, and the prospects of higher interest rates, have worried investors and helped fuel a rapid rise in bond yields from where they were at the start of the year.

The Fed also said that it would keep buying $120 billion in bonds each month to try to keep longer-term borrowing rates low.