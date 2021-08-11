US stocks open slightly higher, pushing indexes past records

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, edging major indexes a little past the record highs they set a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in early trading Wednesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.4%. The Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose last month at the slowest pace since February. That’s after four months of sharp increases that brought inflation to its fastest pace in more than a decade. Southwest Airlines fell 1% after saying it no longer expects to turn a profit in the third quarter as COVID-19 infections spread.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

SINGAPORE (AP) — World stocks were mixed Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data offering a glimpse at how the world’s largest economy is recovering.

France's CAC 40 climbed 0.2% to 6,833.22, while the DAX in Germany added under 0.1% to 15,774.83. Britain's FTSE 100 picked up 0.4% to 7,185.83 in early trading.

Wall Street was positioned to open lower. Futures of the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,423.75, while that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost under 0.1% to 35,145.00.

Nasdaq futures fell 0.3% to 15,002.25. The index had finished Tuesday in the red, because of a pullback in technology stocks.