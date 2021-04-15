US stocks rise to records on more proof of economic recovery

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying toward records on Thursday after a suite of encouraging data showed how hungry Americans are to spend again, how fewer workers are losing their jobs and how much fatter corporate profits are getting.

The S&P 500 was 1% higher at 4,164 in afternoon trading and on track to surpass its all-time high of 4,141.59 set on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was also on pace for a record, up 276 points, or 0.8%, at 34,007. The Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher, as of 1:19 p.m. Eastern time.

Expectations are very high on Wall Street that the economy — and thus corporate profits — are in the midst of exploding out of the cavern created by the pandemic, thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations and massive support from the U.S. government and Federal Reserve. Report after report on Thursday only bolstered those expectations.