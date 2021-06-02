Stocks manage modest gains overall; AMC nearly doubles

Stocks managed to end with modest gains on Wall Street after a day of wavering back and forth. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday, with help from technology stocks. Energy companies also rose along with the price of crude oil. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also rose about 0.1%. Movie theater operator AMC Entertainment nearly doubled in another bout of heavy trading as the company embraced its status as a “meme” stock being driven higher by hordes of individual investors. Other stocks like GameStop that have been championed on online message boards also rose. Treasury yields fell.

Stock indexes wavered between small gains and losses Wednesday as trading on Wall Street turned choppy for the seconds straight day.

The S&P 500 was up less than 0.1% as of 2:22 p.m. Eastern, after wobbling between a gain of 0.4% and a loss of 0.1%. Technology and energy companies helped lift the market. Those gains were kept in check by a pullback in retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending. Communication, industrial and materials stocks also fell.