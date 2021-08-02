US stocks close mixed after posting their 6th monthly gain

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Monday after a day of choppy trading. Investors were balancing unease about the spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant against another round of encouraging company earnings. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% It was slightly higher for much of the day before turning lower in the last half-hour of trading. Roughly 150 members of the index will report their results this week, and the July jobs report comes out on Friday. Square rose 10.2% after saying it would acquire the “buy now, pay later” company Afterpay for $29 billion. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.17%.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% as of 3:42 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off a weekly loss, though it ended July higher, its sixth straight month of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 60 points, or 0.2%, to 34,876 and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.1%.