US to recommend vaccine boosters at 8 months, sources say; Taliban declares 'amnesty'; Fred drenches Southeast
US to recommend vaccine boosters at 8 months, sources say; Taliban declares 'amnesty'; Fred drenches Southeast

Tropical Depression Fred has dumped up to 10" of rainfall in parts of the Southeast, and more is on the way. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Boosters

A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. 

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

WASHINGTON — U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.

An announcement on the U.S. booster recommendation was expected as soon as this week, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

***

Afghanistan

Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

Taliban announces 'amnesty,' urges women to join government

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country.

Following a blitz across Afghanistan that saw many cities fall to the insurgents without a fight, the Taliban have sought to portray themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a brutal rule in the late 1990s. But many Afghans remain skeptical.

***

Tropical Weather Atlantic

In a downpour, an SUV driver makes their way down Alligator Drive in Alligator Point, Fla., as waves crash onto the road during Tropical Storm Fred, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. 

Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm

Fred weakened from a tropical storm to a depression early Tuesday as it trekked inland, spreading heavy rains over the U.S. Southeast, while earthquake-damaged Haiti reeled under a drenching from Grace, a depression that regained tropical storm status overnight.

No deaths have been reported from Fred, though thousands of Florida Panhandle residents were reported without power in the hours after it crashed ashore late Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas in the Florida Panhandle. Emergency crews were repairing downed power lines and clearing toppled trees in Fred's aftermath.

By Tuesday morning Fred was crossing southeast Alabama into western and north Georgia with top sustained winds down to 35 mph.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 17

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months
Government & Politics
AP

Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months

  • By ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Taliban announces 'amnesty,' urges women to join government
World
AP

Taliban announces 'amnesty,' urges women to join government

  • By AHMAD SEIR, TAMEEM AKHGAR, KATHY GANNON and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
  • Updated
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country.

Biden: Afghan chaos 'gut-wrenching' but stands by withdrawal
Government & Politics

Biden: Afghan chaos 'gut-wrenching' but stands by withdrawal

  • By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, ROBERT BURNS and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defiant President Joe Biden rejected blame for chaotic scenes of Afghans clinging to U.S. military planes in Kabul in a de…

GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal
Government & Politics
AP

GOP hits Biden despite divides over Afghanistan withdrawal

  • By WILL WEISSERT and ALAN FRAM Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden announced he would stick to his predecessor's plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Republican reaction was mixed and largely muted. Foreign policy had become so contentious that the party's own leaders had no single position on the end of the nation's longest war.

Raiders to require vaccines for fans at home games
Sports

Raiders to require vaccines for fans at home games

  • Updated
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders will require all fans attending home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm
National
AP

Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm

  • The Associated Press
  • Updated
Fred weakened from a tropical storm to a depression early Tuesday as it trekked inland, spreading heavy rains over the U.S. Southeast. The National Weather Service said it spawned several tornadoes in Georgia, and flash flooding and mudslides were possible in mountainous areas as it moves toward the mid-Atlantic states.

Winds drive nation's largest wildfire toward California city
National
AP

Winds drive nation's largest wildfire toward California city

  • Updated
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Gusty winds drove the nation's largest wildfire toward a Northern California county seat as firefighters struggled to contain the month-old blaze amid forecasts of more dangerous weather.

Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000
World
AP

Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000

  • By MARK STEVENSON and EVENS SANON Associated Press
  • Updated
LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — A hospital in southwestern Haiti, where a powerful earthquake flattened homes, shops and other buildings over the weekend, was so overwhelmed with patients that many had to lie in patios, corridors, verandas and hallways. Then the approach of a storm expected to drench the quake zone Monday night forced officials to relocate them as best they could given the hospital’s poor conditions.

Chris Cuomo and his brother: 'I tried to do the right thing'
Government & Politics
AP

Chris Cuomo and his brother: 'I tried to do the right thing'

  • By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Cuomo told CNN viewers Monday that he wasn't an adviser to outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, “I'm a brother."

Sudoku maker Maki Kaji, who saw life's joy in puzzles, dies
Entertainment
AP

Sudoku maker Maki Kaji, who saw life's joy in puzzles, dies

  • By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
  • Updated
TOKYO (AP) — Maki Kaji, the creator of the popular numbers puzzle Sudoku whose life's work was spreading the joy of puzzles, has died, his Japanese company said Tuesday. He was 69 and had bile duct cancer.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX California Wildfires

A home burns on Jeters Road as the Dixie fire jumps Highway 395 south of Janesville, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Critical fire weather throughout the region threatens to spread multiple wildfires burning in Northern California. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

+13
Today in history: Aug. 17

Today in history: Aug. 17

In 1978, the first successful trans-Atlantic balloon flight ended as Maxie Anderson, Ben Abruzzo and Larry Newman landed their Double Eagle II…

+8
Today in sports history: Aug. 17

Today in sports history: Aug. 17

In 1933, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees plays his 1,308th straight game to break Everett Scott’s record of 1,307. See more sports moments …

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

