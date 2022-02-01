US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots; historically Black schools face bomb threats; and more

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

***

TOP STORIES

AP source: US urges Pfizer to apply for under-5 COVID shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators are urging drugmaker Pfizer to apply for emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old while awaiting data on a three-dose course, aiming to clear the way for the shots as soon as late February, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Monday.

The company's application was expected to be submitted as soon as Tuesday.

Early Pfizer data has shown the vaccine — which is administered to younger kids at one-tenth the strength of the adult shot — is safe and produces an immune response. But last year Pfizer announced the two-dose shot proved to be less effective at preventing COVID-19 in kids ages 2-5, and regulators encouraged the company to add a third dose to the study on the belief that another dose would boost the vaccine's effectiveness much like booster doses do in adults.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories.

***

Bomb threats made to historically Black schools across US

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — At least a half-dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia were responding to bomb threats Monday, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

Both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating, the agencies said in separate statements.

Monday's bomb scares came one day before the start of Black History Month and less than a month after a series of bomb threats were made to multiple historically Black universities on Jan. 4.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 1 In 2003, the space shuttle Columbia broke up during re-entry, killing all seven of its crew members, and more events that happened on this day…

Today in sports history: Feb. 1 In 2009, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh offense end a Super Bowl of incredible swings with a final-minute touchdown for a historic vict…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0