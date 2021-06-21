USVI oil refinery to shutter indefinitely amid violations

“Limetree caused tremendous damage on St. Croix,” she said, adding that while people can breathe easier for now, much work remains. “There is a legacy of toxic contamination at the property that needs to be cleaned up.”

Enck added that it would take decades to do so: “This is probably going to be a long, drawn-out fight over hundreds of millions of dollars. This cleanup is not going to be cheap.”

Hours after Limetree made its announcement, David Bond, a professor at Bennington College in Vermont, stood outside a grocery store in the U.S. territory as he continued to survey people about how the refinery has affected their health.

Hundreds of residents have responded in recent days, recalling how they have found droplets of oil on their car windshields or an oily film in their cisterns, which they depend on for drinking water. Many also reported breathing problems, he said in a phone interview.

“There's been a huge impact here,” Bond said, adding that it should be the government's and company's duty to collect that information. “We should not be doing this survey. This should not be the responsibility of citizens.”